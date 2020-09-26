5 home remedies that work amazingly well for sweaty hands and feet

No more sweaty palms when you shake hands.

Sweating is a good thing. It is common to sweat when the temperature is high or when you’re nervous, but when you sweat excessively, especially at your hands and feet, it might get a little annoying to shake hands when you meet new people.

5 home remedies work effectively to cure sweaty hands and feet.

1. Soak in vinegar

With its acidic nature, vinegar helps to kill any bacteria on your palms and feet, and has a drying effect.

Dilute the vinegar with warm water and soak your feet or palms for about 15 to 30 minutes. Use apple cider vinegar for best results.

2. Soak in tea

If you’re unwilling to soak your feet and hands in vinegar, try soaking them in tea instead. Tea helps to get rid of any bacteria and tightens your pores so you’ll sweat less.

Simply soak black tea bags into hot water and let it cool to a comfortable temperature before soaking your feet in.

3. Use baking soda

Alkaline in nature, baking soda will help to balance the pH of your feet and palms. It’ll help to reduce the sweat and prevent feet odour too.

Dissolve the baking soda into warm water and soak your feet for 15 to 30 minutes.

4. Dust with cornstarch

Dust your palms and feet with cornstarch. It works like talcum powder; it helps to absorb the sweat and keeps your hands and feet dry.

5. Apply coconut oil

It may seem weird to be applying oil to sweaty areas. However, coconut oil helps to prevent your hands and feet from sweating while moisturising them.

Coconut oil eliminates the bacteria that causes the sweat and odour, and keeps you fresh with its natural fragrance.

Apply a small amount on the affected areas after showering. Be careful when applying because it can stain your clothes.

This article was first published in The Finder.