5 hotel staycation packages for a foodie getaway

With nowhere for us wanderlust-stricken souls to travel to for now, hotels have been rolling out staycation packages with plenty of novel ideas to cater to locals, from ones with family staycation deals to those that include heritage tours.

Among these are staycays that nod to food lovers, with hotel stays boasting dining deals and even picnic experiences.

For gourmands looking for an escapade, these foodie staycation packages offer the best of both worlds – creature comforts together with delectable food.

1. Hilton Singapore

Hilton Singapore is back with four new foodie staycations, including updates to its popular Opus Steak-cation.

If you’ve got kids under 12, go for the Hilton Weekend Family Foodie Staycation Package. It’s priced from $315++ a night (available for check-in on Saturday and Sunday only) and will get you a night’s stay with daily breakfast as well as 50 per cent off a second room (for up to two kids aged 12 years old and below).

When you’re feeling peckish, indulge in a family dining experience at Opus Bar & Grill including a choice of Opus flame-grilled sharing steak of up to 1.2kg, and a children’s sharing platter. The kiddos can have fun with a DIY mini cake decorating kit too.

Or if you’ve got a met-lover on your hands, go for the Opus Steak-cation (from $265++ per night) which includes dinner for two with a choice of the signature 1kg dry-aged US black Angus bone-in rib eye, the lobster and 500g of Australian wagyu sirloin combo, or the 1.2kg whiskey-aged Rangers valley wagyu tomahawk.

Alternatively, there’s the Prosecco, Seafood & Valrhona All-Chocolate High Tea Set Staycation (from $245++ per night), as well as the Il Cielo Gourmet Staycation (from $345++ per night)) with Italian-Japanese delights from the award-winning il Cielo Italian Restaurant.

Hilton Singapore is at 581 Orchard Road. Singapore 238883. For more information, visit its website .

2. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

If brunch is your jam, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s your place. Together with 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, the hotel has rolled out a “Brunchkation” that gets you a fabulous Sunday brunch experience for two together with a night’s stay in a Deluxe room.

For brunch, be treated to a six-course menu with Chef Alvin and15 Stamford’s Chef De Cuisine Jay Siaw’s signature breakfast-inspired dishes. The experience includes a sharing platter of seafood on ice, a charcuterie board, snack portions of the likes of foie gras and fried baby squid, mains as well as a cheese wagon and free-flow dessert.

From $488++ per night, valid until Dec 31, 2021. 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906. Visit its website for more information.

3. M Social Singapore

Shake up your staycay with a complimentary cocktail-making workshop at Beast and Butterflies’ mixologist Vladyslav Yesepiv, which comes as part of the hotel’s Mix & Stay package. During the workshop, you’ll learn how to make your own boozy beverage using various syrups, tinctures, and bitters.

You’ll also get daily breakfast for two, a complimentary M Social Cocktail Shaker, or top up $25++ for a second set of cocktails for two.

Available for stays until June 30, 2021. Visit its website for more information.

4. Grand Park City Hall

Grand Park City Hall’s modern European restaurant Tablescape has launched a new glamping picnic experience at the hotel’s rooftop terrace, which come with lovely decorated tents.

For the two-hour experience, you’ll get to dig into easy-to-eat fare like a cheese platter, lobster salad, foie gras and Tablescape-style mini beef burgers as you soak in the cityscape views and idyllic surroundings framed by dramatic black metal scaffolding.

Or make it an indulgent stay with the Glampcation package which includes the Glamping Picnic if you book selected suites such as the Junior Suite, the Park Suite or the Coleman Suite. There’s also complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi and complimentary parking. Or make it merrier with extra guests for your picnic, at $88++ per guest.

The Glamping Picnic package is at $88++ per person, with a total of $350++ overall required. Glamping picnic seatings available at 5.30pm and 7.30, for a maximum of five persons per tent. Glampaction packages start at $538++ for two. Available until June 30, 2021.

Grand Park City Hall is at 10 Coleman Street, 179809, Singapore. Visit its website for more information or to make your booking.

5. Hotel G

Staying in bed with delicious treats sounds like our idea of heaven, and if sounds like yours too, make a booking at Hotel G.

The Guilty Pleasures package gets you a choice of savoury or sweet treats — 4 mini ice creams (Tahitian Vanilla, 66% Dark Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, Mango Sorbet) or a tub of wings and curly fries from the hotel’s 25 Degrees Burger & Liquor Bar — together with a night’s stay in the Good Room with a queen bed.

Or sink your teeth into the juicy burgers from 25 Degrees Burger & Liquor Bar with the #Burgersinbed package; you’ll get a choice of two signature burgers and one side.

From $120++ for both packages, available until June 30, 2021. Hotel G is at 200 Middle Road, Singapore, 188980. Visit its website for more information or to make a booking.