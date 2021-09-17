5 instaworthy car photoshoot locations in Singapore

Elevate your car photography game to the next level with these unique and wonderful photoshoot locations, all located within our sunny little island!

Just obtained a new sweet ride? Want to show it off to the world on the ‘gram’? Fret not! The team here at Motorist have curated a list to show you where are some of the most Instaworthy car photoshoot locations in Singapore!

From sprawling skyscrapers to lush greenery, these spots offer unique backdrops that will probably make others go “Wow! This was shot in Singapore?”

Grab your cameras, and let's head out!

1. Benjamin Shears Bridge

PHOTO: Motorist

Anyone who has driven to town using the ECP would be familiar with this location. The backdrop of the Singapore Flyer or the Marina Bay district is instantly recognisable, and provide a striking contrast to your vehicle as you drive past.

One great benefit is that the bridge is wide enough to accommodate a large variety of rolling shots and angles!

PHOTO: Motorist

It's worth noting that as this location is an expressway, you will require a second vehicle working in tandem in order to successfully capture some shots. Logistically it can be more challenging, but the results are well worth it!

2. Seletar Aerospace Park

PHOTO: Motorist

If you’re someone who fancies private jets and unique scenery, this location may be right up your alley.

This area is a well-known photography hot-spot, and the road that runs alongside the adjacent hanger enables you to get up close and personal with some of the private jets that are parked there.

PHOTO: Motorist

We recently published a video about a rare Mitsubishi GTO in this very spot, check out the video on our YouTube channel!

3. Shenton House rooftop

PHOTO: Motorist

Most people will be familiar with the distinctive OUE logo that is prominently displayed in the background of such photos, but not many know about the rooftop location these photos were shot at.

Now the secret has been revealed, and the famous rooftop spot is none other than the carpark of the Shenton House building!

PHOTO: Motorist

The grungy and dilapidated state of the rooftop area juxtaposes nicely against the vast skyscrapers that line the background of the area and these elements can add character to your shots.

As a word of caution, this particular carpark is old and thus some of the ramps are steep, potentially posing a problem for lowered vehicles. Do take care when venturing to this spot!

4. Canterbury Road

PHOTO: Motorist

For more adventurous individuals, Canterbury Road is a fantastic spot to get up close and personal with nature.

PHOTO: Motorist

The location is off the beaten path and is slightly more secluded than the other photography spots in our guide.

However, once you venture further in you'll be rewarded with spots that not only look great, but offer a great alternative to the usual mundane and bland concrete or city look in most other photos.

Our personal recommendations will be the picturesque spot right at the top of the hill along Canterbury Road, or the row of palm trees located along Russels Road, which give off a unique "Miami Vice" look!

5. Republic Polytechnic carpark

PHOTO: Motorist

With white columns overhanging the space and lush greenery growing along the surrounding pillars, the rooftop carpark at Republic Polytechnic is one of the more ‘atas’ looking carparks we've come across.

With two levels of open space to experiment with, you'll have plenty of room and angles to capture your cars!

Overall, these locations offer a wide variety of styles and looks that are sure to elevate your photography game. Plus, travelling to these spots can also turn into a fun and enjoyable road trip!

Stay safe, and have fun shooting! Do stay tuned for part II of our series!

This article was first published in Motorist.