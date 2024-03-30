5 jumbo HDB units above 1,700 sq ft for bigger families (from $960k)

Space in Singapore is always a premium, and so despite the older ages of some of these HDB flats, there seems to still be strong demand for such homes.

So this week, we take a look at some of the biggest HDB flats around (more than 1,700 square feet in size), for those who are looking for the largest size possible.

1. 805 Woodlands Street 81

$1,180,000, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 805 Woodlands Street 81 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,066 SQFT $PSF $571.15 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1994

Why I like it:

This is a humongous Jumbo HDB flat at a size of 2,066 square feet. There’s only one other unit on the same level, so you have more privacy (the main door opens up to the balcony and not directly to the unit for additional privacy too).

As expected with the size, you have 4 bedrooms here but if you do have a need for more, the layout is flexible enough that that can be achieved as well.

Once you enter the main door, there are 2 separate entryways into the unit – so it’s possible to create a dual key unit which can be great for families wanting to live together but still have their own private spaces or for owners looking to rent out part of the unit while retaining their privacy.

In terms of location, it’s about an 11-minute walk to Woodlands MRT station and Causeway Point, and a short walk to Admiralty Park which will lead you to Woodlands Waterfront.

– Ryan

2. 139 Tampines Street 11

$1,250,000, 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 139 Tampines Street 11 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,044 SQFT $PSF $611.55 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1983

Why I like it:

For those looking for a larger home in the Tampines area, this jumbo HDB flat right above Tampines Round Market and Food Centre may be suitable.

Other than the obvious perks of staying close to a hawker centre, you are also across the street from the park connector that leads to Bedok Reservoir Park, Sun Plaza Park and Tampines Eco Green.

For families with kids, you’ll be happy to hear that it’s within 1 km of the popular St Hilda’s Primary School. The not so good news is that it is about a 15 – 16 minute walk to both Tampines and Tampines West MRT Stations, as well as the various shopping malls nearby.

Located on the top floor of a low rise 4 storey block, this 2,044 square feet jumbo HDB comes with 4 bedrooms, 3 of which are en-suite.

The access balcony has also been purchased, so you have more privacy. It is spacious too, so it can be used for many purposes – storing of bulky items like bicycles, a little gardening area, or an “outdoor” sitting area.

Finally, there is also the advantage of 2 separate entryways into the unit – so you can create a dual key unit if you wished.

– Druce

3. 422 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

$1,399,000, 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 422 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,873 SQFT $PSF $746.93 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1978

Why I like it:

As far as Jumbo HDB flats go, this is one of the most accessible ones given that it is just a 7-minute walk to Ang Mo Kio MRT station and AMK Hub.

This also makes it walking distance to 3 markets and food centres – so you have no lack of amenities here.

Besides, you are a short walk to various parks in the area, AMK Town Garden East and West as well as the Bishan AMK Park.

At 1,873 square feet in size, it isn’t as large as those found in the Woodlands area but the location certainly makes up for it.

This unit comes with 4 bedrooms, and the layout is efficient with minimal wastage of space. Plus it is regularly shaped so furniture planning and placement is easy.

Most of the walls in the unit are hackable so it’s easy to reconfigure the layout if needed, and there are 2 entrances to the unit too.

– Ryan J.

4. 424 Bedok North Avenue 1

$960,000, 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 424 Bedok North Avenue 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,754 SQFT $PSF $547.32 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1978

Why I like it:

This high floor corner jumbo unit is a giant at 1,754 square feet, and boasts an unblocked view. Besides the usual 4 bedrooms, you also have 2 separate kitchens and a spacious access balcony that is flexible for a variety of purposes.

As for the location, it is under a 15-minute walk of Bedok MRT station and Bedok Mall. And you are also within walking distance to 2 markets and food centres, a handful of supermarkets and numerous eateries.

Finally, you can walk to Bedok Town Park too, which has a park connector leading to Bedok Reservoir Park.

– Cheryl

5. 411 Woodlands Street 41

$1,050,000, 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 411 Woodlands Street 41 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,905 SQFT $PSF $551.18 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1995

Why I like it:

Most people are well aware that Woodlands is one of the areas to look at if you are looking at Jumbo HDBs – and this one at 1,905 square feet is no exception.

At an 11-minute walk of Marsiling MRT, the location is decently convenient especially when you consider that there is a supermarket and eateries next to the station.

You are within walking distance to Marsiling Park too, so it is great for nature lovers.

At 1,905 square feet, this should be more than sufficient for even the biggest of families. The layout is efficient with minimal wastage of space, with a living and dining that is nicely segregated.

It is well renovated too, so if the style is to your liking you can save some cash on any renovation costs.

– Sean

