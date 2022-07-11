5 late night spas to get your relaxation on, even after a long day

Stress is a big part of life these days. But that doesn't mean that you can't do anything about it. If you need a good old relaxing massage but can't squeeze in the time during your busy work days, this list is for you.

We've rounded up six spas that open till late (we're talking 3am last appointment slots, and there's even one establishment that's opened 24 hours a day), with super reasonable prices to boot.

G.Spa Singapore

Combining both a nature-inspired retreat and a one-stop spa destination, G.Spa provides a myriad of full-body treatments and spa facilities for all genders.

Not only will you be able to book a late-night massage here, for $70, you can purchase a pass where for a one-time entry, you'll be able to enjoy the spa facilities and amenities for 24 hours. It's also open 24/7 so even if you're burning the midnight oil, you can pop in for a spot of relaxation, even at odd hours of the night.

Where: 2 Guillemard Rd, #02-02, Singapore 399719.

Opening hours: Opens 24 hours daily.

Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa

Ancient Dynasty specialises in oil massages, and there are a variety of aroma oils (add on $5) to indulge in, from the standard lemongrass to the exotic sweet orange. Prices start at $56 for a 60-minute session.

Where: Located at multiple locations, find out more on their website here.

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday – open 11am to 1.30am, Friday to Saturday – open till 2.30am (last appointment).

Green Apple Foot Spa

No time to Netflix? Green Apple and sister outlet Imperial Apple will let you get your movie fix for free while getting massaged.

Their foot massages are the stuff of legends and can melt away whatever aches and pains you're suffering. Prices start at $46 for a 60 minute foot reflexology treatment, and as long as the rooms are available, you're allowed to stay 'til the end of your movie even after your treatment has ended!

Where: Located at multiple locations, find out more on their website here.

Opening hours: Opens daily from 12pm to 4pm.

Natureland

Natureland has almost every type of massage you need, from foot reflexology to Tui Na to their signature five-in-one therapy for the head, shoulder, neck, hand and foot.

There's even a slimming massage which supposedly reduces cellulite and fat. Most of its six outlets are located near popular nightspots, so you can pop in right after that last martini.

Prices start from $37.45 for a 30 minute foot reflexology treatment.

Where: Located at multiple locations, find out more on their website here.

Opening hours: Opens daily from 9am to 2am for their Orchard Point, Liat Towers and MBS outlet, and 9am to 10.30pm for their Robertson Walk, Siglap, Holland V, CHIJMES, Valley Point and ION Orchard outlets.

OD Wellness

Fans of all things Japanese, OD Wellness looks set to be your next after-hours buddy. While it doesn't have an onsen, everything from the decor to the ambience to the silky bathrobes screams Japan.

Try the Signature Acupressure Therapy for something more therapeutic. Acupressure is the use of physical pressure on acupuncture points to aid with ailments like lower back pain and headache.

Available in oil or non-oil options, it comes with their signature energy stone hot sand bag therapy. Prices start from $38 for a 30 minute foot reflexology treatment at off peak hours.

Where: Located at multiple locations, find out more on their website here.

Opening hours: Opens daily from 11am to 10.30pm at their Siglap and Neil Road outlets, and 11am to 1am at their Jalan Tua Kong outlet.

This article was first published in Her World Online.