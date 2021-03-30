5 looks from Blackpink Rosé's new MV you can easily recreate

It’s no surprise that Blackpink ‘s Rosé’s new music video On The Ground is climbing the YouTube charts, having trended at #1 since it dropped on March 12.

With over 80 million views, it’s an impressive start to the South Korean-New Zealand singer’s debut solo album, R, which is sung entirely in English.

Besides the music and Rosé’s vocals, we also fell in love with the styling, which involved heavy use of textures and layers. Ahead, we show you how to recreate five of our favourite looks with affordable shopping picks.

1. Stand out with fuchsia

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BLACKPINK

When it comes to colour, most of us are not that adventurous, sticking instead to formulaic tones such as neutrals, black and white.

But as Rose shows here, hot pink or fuchsia is a stunning hue to adorn yourself with when you just need an extra oomph and attention - such as on a romantic date or during an important presentation.

Shop: Monet tie back trapeze dress, $49.90 from Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Besides the foldover detail across the square necklace reminiscent of the dress Rose wore, this Love, Bonito dress also has an eye-catching bow at the back.

The dress is made with functional pockets and can be styled with either pointed heels, sneakers or knee-high boots like Rose.

Buy it here.

2. Play with symmetry

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BLACKPINK

Asymmetric silhouettes are the unsung heroes that everyone needs in their wardrobe. Whether it is the hemline, like the dress that Rose is sporting here (bonus points for sequins, btw), or the neckline, asymmetric designs are unique pieces that show off your eye for style.

Shop: Mini asymmetric layered ruffle dress in yellow, $64 from Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

This Pomelo dress makes all the right points from the asymmetric hemline, draping ruffles that emphasise the curves of the body to the bright and cheerful sunshine yellow. Play on the summery vibes with espadrille wedges, a rattan tote and oversized sunglasses.

Buy it here.

3. Go fluffy and cosy

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BLACKPINK

One of the most striking features of Rose's styling in the music video is the copious use of textures. An example can be seen with the fluffy grey coat she wears here over a simple T-shirt and high-waisted denim shorts.

Shop: Faux shearling jacket, $99.90 from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

While the oversized furry jacket that Rose looks amazing, wearing it in Singapore is a death wish. As such, try this Zara shearling jacket instead.

It wouldn't be as heavy or suffocating, and still allows you to mix and match textures. Try pairing it with a silk slip dress or a satin shirt with denim pants and boots.

Buy it here.

4. Rock a statement headpiece

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BLACKPINK

When it comes to accessorising for dramatic effect, size does matter. Just take a look at the wide-brim hat perched atop Rose's head.

Together with the perspective of the frame and the contrast between the white detailing across her chest with the all-black outfit, your eyes focus on her straight away.

Shop: Wide brim straw hat, $10 from Shein

PHOTO: Shein

But while an oversized hat looks good for videos and the 'gram, it isn't really all that practical in real life. Instead, opt for a modest size such as this Shein straw hat. Use it to shield your face from ageing sun rays and complement it with sunglasses and sunscreen.

Buy it here.

5. Experiment with ruffles

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BLACKPINK

We told you that the styling was all about texture, didn't we? And for the closing look, Rose wore this dramatic baby pink ruffled number looking all sorts of ethereal and dreamy in a field of white and pink flowers. And paired with her pink lip, nonetheless. We're obsessed with this monochromatic moment.

Shop: Printed metallic stripe ruffle blouse, $39.09 from Topshop

PHOTO: Topshop

While we couldn't find an outfit as ruffled and poufy as the one Rose wore in the high streets, we picked this black floral top from Topshop.

It still provides some drama and can be worn on workdays without catching the ire of your boss. Finish with a pair of skinny jeans or cigarette pants.

Buy it here.



This article was first published in Her World Online.