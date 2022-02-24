5 luxury cars worst hit by the new ARF tier

Ever since the new Additional Registration Fee (ARF) tier was announced in Parliament last week, the internet has been abuzz with discussions of what this meant for future luxury car purchases.

A whopping 220 per cent fee on top of the car's on-market value (OMV) is now imposed if the latter exceeds $80,000. Some have welcomed the move as a progressive way of taxing the wealthy, while others have lamented it for making luxury car ownership a distant pipe dream.

Regardless of where you stand in this, we have outlined five high-end vehicles that will feel the full force of the revised ARF tier. For added context, they are all from marques popular in Singapore.

1. Mercedes-Benz S450L Mild Hybrid (+ $11,000)

Ever the crowd favourite, the Three-Pointed Star brand's flagship car has always enjoyed enormous sales success regardless of the economic climate.

Not only is the S-Class the ultimate status symbol often flaunted by the rich and powerful, it is an engineering tour de force, representing the marque's very best in one complete package. The S450L Mild Hybrid, the line's base model, has an OMV of $107,471. To calculate the ARF, the breakdown is shown in the table below:

Revised ARF Previous ARF OMV Cost OMV Cost First $20,000 (100 per cent of OMV) $20,000 First $20,000 (100 per cent of OMV) $20,000 Next $30,000 (140 per cent of OMV) $42,000 Next $30,000 (140 per cent of OMV) $42,000 Next $30,000 (180 per cent of OMV) $54,000 Above $50,000 (180 per cent of OMV) $103,447.80 Above $80,000 (220 per cent of OMV) $60,436.20 Total ARF Payable $165,447.80 Total ARF Payable $176,436.20 - Difference: $10,988.40

2. BMW 730Li M Sport (+ $4,500)

Directly competing with the S-Class, the 7 Series is BMW's own way of showing off its engineering prowess.

And just like the Mercedes-Benz, it has also enjoyed much publicity and fame, ferrying captains of industry and political leaders the world over. We will take the base model 730Li M Sport, with an OMV at $91,142, as an example: