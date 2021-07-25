5 makeup and skin care tips from beauty influencer Sahur Saleim

"Derma Lab’s lip balm is a life changer for dry lips. It’s less than $6 at drugstores and saved my lips the whole time when I was on Accutane.”

“Thoroughly cleanse and moisturise your face whenever you take your mask off. And you should change your face masks every few hours, as repeatedly breathing under the same mask for the whole day can cause germs to get stuck under it and irritate the skin.”

“Especially in Singapore’s heat and humidity! My favourites are Givenchy Prisme Libre (for dry skin) and Huda Beauty Easy Bake (for oily skin.”

"There's a drastic difference between my makeup routine now versus a couple of years ago when I was dealing with really bad acne. I felt like I was limited to using full-coverage products. As my skin cleared, a whole new realm of products opened up for me. It really simplified my makeup routine."

Always try foundations before you buy

“Use a website like Temptalia’s foundation matrix to ballpark which shades would work for you based on previous matches. When you arrive at the store, the staff can help you to shade match on your forehead (because new normal). Step out into the sunlight to see the true match before committing to the purchase.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.