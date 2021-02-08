5 minor cosmetic treatments that will Help you to achieve your beauty goals

In the pursuit of glowing, youthful and healthy-looking skin , religiously layering skincare products over your face can only do so much. Sometimes, all it takes may be a filler, laser treatment, or a subtle face-lifting procedure to do the trick. Minor cosmetic treatments or beauty tweakments, as we call it.

With these tweakments, you can erase the signs of work fatigue and never-ending video calls – super handy for those upcoming events. The beauty of it all? They will make you look like a younger and fresher version of yourself, without anyone noticing you had “work” done.

Tip: Depending on the treatment, your skin will need anything from a few days to two months before the results become obvious. So remember to plan ahead.

Goal 1: Look fresh-faced, with clearer, spot-free skin

Acne breakouts, clogged pores and skin roughness can mar your look. These medi-facials help clear the skin, leaving the complexion smoother and more refined.

Advanced acne treatment plus

What it is: A clarifying facial that addresses active breakouts and clogged pores. The Theraclear machine helps remove pus from pimples, followed by light therapy, which soothes inflamed skin and keeps zits at bay. Skin is left clean and clear.

However, with acne treatments, one session usually isn’t enough, and a course of six treatments is recommended to achieve the best results.

Where: IDS Aesthetics #05-07/08 Novena Specialist Center, tel: 6568-3559, and #02-02 International Building, tel: 6450-3555

Best done: Three weeks before

Essential Facial Re/Juvenation (EFR)

What it is: Ideal for clogged pores, blackheads and white heads, this purifying facial includes deep cleansing and gentle bio-microdermabrasion to get rid of pore gunk and impurities on the face.

This is followed by a transdermal infusion of an in-house booster cocktail, depending on your skin’s needs – hydration, skin barrier strengthening, overall restoration, skin soothing or improved skin health.

To finish, a peel-off mask is applied to further nourish, hydrate and brighten skin. To maintain a clean and clear complexion, and keep maskne at bay, you can consider doing the facial once every two weeks or monthly.

Where: DRx Medical Aesthetic Clinic and Medispa #16-01 Tong Building, tel: 6733-1555

Best done: A few days before

Goal 2: Look younger, with lifted skin

In need of a subtle facelift? These three treatments are the gold standard, working on the deeper layers of the skin (called the superficial muscular aponeurotic system, or SMAS) to tighten and lift, resulting in a smoother and firmer complexion.

Thermage FLX

What it is: Using radio frequency, the treatment delivers heat energy into skin to induce collagen and elastin production.

By doing so, it jump-starts skin’s renewal process – by helping the collagen fibres to contract, which in turn lifts and tightens skin to reduce sagging. Over time, your face looks lifted, your jawline more defined and sharper, and your complexion, smoother and more youthful.

Where:

Prive Clinic #03-03 Palais Renaissance, tel: 9848-2888, and #02-28 Nex, tel: 9171-3328

IDS Clinic #05-09/10 Novena Specialist Center, tel: 6568-3555, and #02-02 International Building, tel: 6450-3555

Calvin Chan Aesthetic & Laser Clinic #05-11 Wheelock Place, tel: 6732-4981

Best done: At least two months before

Ultraformer 3 Hifu

What it is: To get that coveted V-shaped face, the treatment uses high-intensity focused ultrasound technology (Hifu).

The heat energy stimulates collagen and elastin production, resulting in lifting and tightening from the inside out, giving you a more defined jawline and features, as well as reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Where: Epion Clinic Tudor Court, 145 Tanglin Road, tel: 6732-2122

Best done: At least two months before

Ultherapy

What it is: Similar to Hifu, Ultherapy also uses ultrasound energy to promote collagen and elastin production.

The difference is that the Ultherapy machine allows for real-time feedback of what’s happening during the treatment, which allows the doctor to ensure a more accurate delivery of heat energy to where it will benefit your skin the most.

Over time, as new collagen is produced, the skin becomes lifted, the appearance of wrinkles is reduced, and your complexion is smoother and tighter.

Where:

SW1 Clinic #13-01/02/03/04/05/06 Paragon, tel: 6817-8888, and #02-19/20 OUE Downtown Gallery Tower 2, tel: 6817-8882

Prive Clinic #03-03 Palais Renaissance, tel: 9848-2888, and #02-28 Nex, tel: 9171-3328

Calvin Chan Aesthetic & Laser Clinic #05-11 Wheelock Place, tel: 6732-4981

Best done: At least six weeks before

Goal 3: Look well-rested and refreshed

Plump your skin with moisture and nutrients, reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and leave your complexion smooth and supple, like you’ve been clocking in lots of beauty sleep.

Vitamin therapy

What it is: Quench dry, lacklustre skin with pure vitamins. These antioxidants are applied on skin to encourage cell turnover and repair, boost moisture levels and promote collagen production. It also strengthens skin against free radicals, for a smooth and supple complexion.

Where:

SW1 Clinic #13-01/02/03/04/05/06 Paragon, tel: 6817-8888, and #02-19/20 OUE Downtown Gallery Tower 2, tel: 6817-8882

Best done: Three days before

Skin booster injections

What it is: Micro injections of hyaluronic acid. The tiny hyaluronic acid droplets absorb and retain moisture for supple skin. It also gives your complexion a lit-from- within glow. For long-lasting results, repeated treatments in two-week intervals are recommended.

Where: Calvin Chan Aesthetic & Laser Clinic #05-11 Wheelock Place, tel: 6732-4981

Best done: At least six weeks before

Goal 4: Look glowing and healthy

Have pigmentation and skin sagging? Or acne and skin dryness? For a fit-all-your-needs “tweakment” – hydration, brightening and lifting – consider these multi-tasking options.

Picosure Laser + Profhilo

What it is: This two-treatment combo is for those with pigmentation, post- acne scarring and mild skin laxity. Picosure is a laser that delivers heat energy in super-fast pulses to tackle pigmentation that lies deep within the skin, but without damaging it.

At the same time, it also activates collagen and elastin production to help skin look younger. This is followed by Profhilo, which involves injecting high concentrations of hyaluronic acid into the skin to boost its moisture levels, and stimulate collagen production to plump the skin so it looks firmer and younger.

Where: Prive Clinic #03-03 Palais Renaissance, tel: 9848-2888, and #02-28 Nex, tel: 9171-3328

Best done: One to two months before

Luminous Lift

What it is: One laser that combines two wavelengths, the multi-tasking Clarity Dual Laser addresses a variety of skin issues, such as lack of skin elasticity, enlarged pores and pigmentation.

It’s even able to get rid of fine facial hair (goodbye, fuzzy moustache) too. Best bit? It’s fast and comes with little downtime, making it a great lunch-time treatment. For optimal skin brightening results, you can do a course of eight monthly sessions.

Where: Epion Clinic Tudor Court, 145 Tanglin Road, tel: 6732-2122

Best done: One week before

Perfect 10 Lift + IDS Masktox

What it is: Ideal for those want to look more youthful, these two treatments go together to take care of your entire face.

With mask-wear and the focus on your upper face, Masktox involves botulinum toxin injections along the upper portion of your face to target forehead lines, crow’s feet and frown lines.

Next, the Perfect 10 Lift targets the middle and lower parts of your face with hyaluronic acid injections in two molecular weights. These lift the skin, giving it a youthful suppleness and bounce. Do note that the Perfect 10 Lift involves two Profhilo treatments done a month apart.

Where: IDS Clinic #05-09/10 Novena Specialist Center, tel: 6568-3555, and #02-02 International Building, tel: 6450-3555

Best done: Two months before

Goal 5: Look radiant and dewy

Radiance-enhancing treatments give your skin a much needed glow-up. Say goodbye to a dull-looking complexion and dark spots, and hello to a dewy glow.

BB Aquatouch Laser

What it is: Dying to achieve that #instaglow IRL? The laser treatment renews tired and dull-looking skin, improves its elasticity, and reduces the appearance of old blemish scars, enlarged pores and fine wrinkles. The result is a complexion that is more refined, smoother and brighter, akin to an instant “Photoshop” effect.

Where: SW1 Clinic #13-01/02/03/04/05/06 Paragon, tel: 6817-8888, and #02-19/20 OUE Downtown Gallery Tower 2, tel: 6817-8882

Best done: Two weeks before

Glass Skin Treatment

What it is: A two-step treatment, it starts with a Picoplus laser that uses an ultra-fast laser beam to target freckles, old acne scars and melasma, as well as enlarged pores. To finish, a mask infused with brightening and hydrating ingredients (tranexamic and hyaluronic acid) is applied to leave the skin looking luminous.

Where: DRx Medical Aesthetic Clinic and Medispa #16-01 Tong Building, tel: 6733-1555

Best done: One week before

