5 most affordable continental cars in Singapore

With the economy not looking the best, buying a new car now might seem foolish, especially if you’re looking for a usually-more-expensive continental car.

Here’s a list of the 5 most affordable continental cars you can buy right now!

1. SEAT Toledo 1.4 TSI DSG Style - $80,999

PHOTO: seat.sg

At just $80k at the time of writing, the Toledo is the cheapest continental car you can buy today. That’s not to say that it’s a bad option either, once again using a VAG 1.4L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, your driving experience is guaranteed to be hassle-free and economical.

And while the interior isn’t Bentley-level, you still get cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, making the Toledo a simple choice for an entry level continental sedan.

2. SEAT Ibiza 1.0 EcoTSI DSG Style - $84,999

PHOTO: seat.sg

The 2nd most affordable car is the stylish SEAT Ibiza hatchback. Using the same 1.0 VAG TSI engine as in the Arona, you’re ensured of a smooth and economical drive. Though the Ibiza is a little smaller than the Arona, it’s a good pick if you don’t need as much space or if you just prefer the hatchback body style.

3. SEAT Arona 1.0 EcoTSI DSG - $97,999

PHOTO: seat.sg

The three most affordable cars on this list are all from the Spanish arm of the Volkswagen-Audi Group (VAG), SEAT. At just a smidge under $98k, the Arona is SEAT’s entry level compact SUV, also sporting VAG’s 1.0 TSI engine, and everyone loves VAG. Paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and with some looting from VAG’s parts bin, the Arona gives quality equipment at an affordable price.

4. Crossland X - $99,500

PHOTO: Opel

Only two cars in and we’ve already dropped below the $100k threshold with the new Opel Crossland X starting at just $99,500. Powered by a 1.2l 3-cylinder engine, you’re still not going to beat any land speed records but you do get a crossover body style with a big boot.

If you’re looking to get a nicely sized continental family car, the Opel Crossland X might be the move for you.

5. Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI DSG - $102,900

PHOTO: Volkswagen

At just a shade over $100k, you can drive home the base model VW Polo. While the Polo isn’t going to get you anywhere very fast, or carry all that much stuff, its small and friendly nature means it’s a piece of cake to drive and park.

That 1 litre engine also means you’ll just be sipping fuel, making this hatchback even more affordable.

If you’re in the market for a new continental car, any of these 5 make a compelling option as your next ride.

This article was first published in Motorist.