5 of the most value-for-money robot vacuums on the market

Robot vacuums are the new wave of cleaning and they have gotten better over the years. Due to their convenience and how much time they can save, these have consistently been a must buy.

According to the Businesswire, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, the global year-over-year growth for robotic vacuum cleaners is estimated to be just over 17 per cent. When looking at robot vacuums you will notice that they are fairly expensive.

A great way to minimise the cost is by using a credit card that offers you upwards of 5 per cent in rewards or cashback on your robot vacuum purchase.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

1. Most affordable: Eufy RoboVac 11S

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Price: $209

Dimensions: 12.8x12.8x12.8 inches

The Eufy RoboVac 11S is the best affordable robo vacuum cleaner on the market. This cheaper option offers up a high performing small vacuum cleaner that makes minimal noise.

With this vacuum option you are going to be acquiring a machine that can fit just about anywhere and under all your furniture with cleaning efficiency. However, you get what you pay for.

You won't have advanced features like phone apps or voice control. That being said, the cleaning performance and efficiency was comparable with vacuums double its price and has BoostIQ suction mode, which automatically increases cleaning power once it hits carpet.

This makes it easier because you won't have to manually shift cleaning modes. It also has an above average battery life of 100 minutes. This is a great vacuum cleaner for anyone interested in affordability.

2. Best for battery life: Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Price: $589

Dimensions: 13.5x13.5x3.6 inches

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 is a great robotic vacuum cleaner that offers a battery life made for larger sized homes. The battery life for a fully charged Ecovac Deebot Ozmo 950 is 180 minutes (3 hours), making it one of the longest lasting robo vacuums on the market.

The vacuum cleaner is also equipped with a premium navigation that detects different floor types as well as a dual cleaning system that mops and vacuums your floors.

Whether it's the navigation system or the scheduled cleaning option, this is a great robot vacuum cleaner that can make cleaning your home a breeze.

ALSO READ: Intelligent robots to give vacuum cleaning sector a makeover

3. Selective room cleaning: Neato Botvac D7 Connected

PHOTO: iRobot Singapore

Price: $1,299

Dimensions: 13.2x12.7x3.9 inches

The Neato Botvac D7 Connected is a well designed robot vacuum that has a great navigation system that allows it to create interactive cleaning maps for itself. The laser navigation allows the vacuum to operate in complete darkness and create more precise interactive maps.

This results in a more efficient cleaning job.

The D7 also has the best-in-market third-party smart home integration that allows easy use for any user. Due to this, you are able to control it from your Google Assistant or even your Apple Watch. Furthermore, it supports If This Then That (IFTTT) recipes.

For example, you can create a recipe or programme that activates the vacuum as soon as your connected garage door closes as you leave your house. This is a great option for anyone looking to acquire a high-tech vacuum cleaner with advanced mapping.

4. Best hybrid option with mop feature: Roborock S5 MAX

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Price: $559

Dimensions: 13.9x13.7x3.8 inches

The Roborock S5 MAX is a great hybrid option that allows users to vacuum and mop their homes for a solid price. In addition to cleaning up the floor through suction, it also pairs its water tank and microfiber attachment to clean stains or spills.

The vacuum also has advanced navigation and precise mapping to allow for hands off cleaning. The laser sensor also helps navigation.

By using the app, you can set virtual barriers for the vacuum. Furthermore, the vacuum has a very long battery life of 150 minutes. We recommend the vacuum for anyone interested in a hybrid option with advanced technology and long battery life.

5. Best premium robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba i7

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Price: $559

Dimensions: 13.34x13.34x3.63 inches

The iRobot Roomba i7 is the best vacuum available for those looking for a truly hands off automated experience. This vacuum has all of the advanced features you can ask for. The mapping technology on the Roomba allows for multiple stories.

The vacuum also has excellent camera navigation that helps the machine to better picture and map your home.

Above all else, the iRobot Roomba i7 empties the trash into its own bin that is connected to the Base when it is docked.

The downsides of this machine are that it has a shorter battery life of only 60 minutes and is fairly loud. Other than those issues, this is the vacuum to buy if you are not looking to lift a finger.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

This article was first published in ValueChampion.