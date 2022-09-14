5 must-catch arts and culture events in Singapore in 2022

As Singapore opens its doors, the local arts and culture scene is seeing a revival with more events coming to town.

Appreciators of art and culture can finally attend their favourite events once again as they make a comeback this year, for the first time since the pandemic started two years ago.

Celebrate the best of local talents as well as acclaimed international artists who will be showcasing their works here.

From musicals to live music and design exhibitions, here are five ways to feed your inner culture vulture.

Singapore Design Week: Sept 16-25

Image generated by WOMBO, an AI-powered artwork tool.

PHOTO: DesignSingapore Council

Singapore Design Week is back after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus with a line-up that showcases Singapore's distinctive, forward-looking and impactful brand of creativity.

An anchor event for 2022 is the Design Futures Symposium curated by Paola Antonelli, MoMA's founding Director of Research & Development, with speakers such as former GIC Group President Lim Siong Guan, British designer Thomas Heatherwick and Natsai Audrey Chiez, a leading thinker on the transformative role of design.

Those who prefer to explore good design in the built environment should register for two immersive President*s Design Award (P*DA) Tours: Design that Cares and The Hunt For Green Treasure.

Additionally, a Design Community Open Doors series includes 12 ground-up community programmes for the public to participate in, including open houses, talks and workshops.

Find out more: Singapore Design Week

Big Girls Don't Cry: Oct 20-21

PHOTO: British Theatre Play house

The acclaimed musical tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is coming to town. Energetic and infectious, it draws from a repertoire of classic hits that sold 100 million records worldwide.

And as the performers from London's West End always do, they'll have audiences singing, maybe even dancing, along to favourites such as Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don't Cry.

A public performance takes place on Oct 20, 2022, while a second show, staged for the British Theatre Playhouse Art for Charity Gala on Oct 21, raises funds for financially disadvantaged youths.

Find out more: British Theatre Play house

Anything Can Happen And Probably Will until: Nov 4

PHOTO: Jessie Marlow

Works from award-winning street photographer Jessie Marlow have taken over the Leica Galerie Singapore.

Seven years in the making, Anything Can Happen and Probably Will is set in the urban environment and inspired by the banality of modern-day existence.

"Street photography is something that can't be rushed or forced," says the Australian.

"When I head out onto the streets, I never leave the house with any preconceived ideas. Some days, I'll come home with nothing and others, I'll capture a moment that will be with me forever."

Leica Galerie Singapore, 328 North Bridge Road, #01-20.

Loewe Foundation Craft Prize: Deadline Oct 25

PHOTO: Loewe

Tell your artist friends: The Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2023 is open for submissions.

Launched in 2016 by Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, it acknowledges the importance of craft in today's culture and recognises working artists whose talent, vision and will to innovate set a standard for the future.

Shortlisted works will be exhibited in New York in spring, from which the expert panel – now joined by 2022 winner Dahye Jeong – will select the winning piece. Deadline for entries is Oct 25, 2022.

Find out more: Loewe Foundation Craft Prize

Candlelight Concerts: Ongoing

PHOTO: Candlelight Concerts

Whether classical, jazz or pop, there are few things more moving than live music performed by candlelight.

This month, upcoming Candlelight Concerts, featuring professional ensembles and solo musicians, will take place at iconic venues such as Ocean Gallery at Sea Aquarium, Victoria Theatre, Chijmes Hall and The Arts House.

Get tickets to A Tribute to Jay Chou (Sep 2), Best of BTS (Sep 12), Best of Adele (Sep 16), A Tribute to Queen (Sep 28) and many more.

This article was first published in The Peak.