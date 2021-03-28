5 must-have sleep products: White noise machine, weighted blankets & more

Insomnia’s got you feeling rather bleh? There’s nothing fun about tossing and turning in bed or waking up 5 times in a single night.

From weighted blankets to white noise machines, here’s a shortlist of our favourite tried-and-tested sleep products to help improve your snooze quality!

Working from home has its perks, until it doesn’t. Studies have shown that this new normal (a.k.a. a huge disruption to our daily routine) has led to poor sleep patterns and consequently, a new generation of insomniacs.

In fact, the situation has gotten so widespread that experts are calling it the ‘coronasomnia ’. Yikes.

To help get your circadian rhythm back to normal, we’ve sourced the internet and spoke to friends on sleep products that have helped improve their snooze quality. Read on for 5 different ways to get your snooze on!

1. White Noise Machine: Best sleep product for falling asleep to the sounds of nature.

PHOTO: Amazon

You probably heard of parents using white noise to get their kids to fall asleep. However, white noise machines are popular amongst us adults too — and with good reason!

It’s scientifically proven that white noise, a soothing hum that consists of various sound frequencies played at the same amplitude, helps to calm the brain, priming it for a good night’s rest.

In recent years, there have been studies on the different types of noise colours. Yes, that’s a thing! From pink noise (think steady rainfall) to brown noise (crashing of waves), the different noises have proven to be of use in keeping us calm and relaxed.

Maybe that’s why we’re drawn to the sounds of nature and music with ambience noise… like this lo-fi hip-hop track which has garnered nearly 2 million views, set to the comforting sound of rain and thunder.

With so many different white noise machines on the market, here’s our pick. We love this one by Homedics, largely for its 6-in-1 feature!

Fall asleep to the sound of the rain, or the waves crashing against the shore; whatever you choose, it’ll definitely help you feel like you’re anywhere but here — giving Singaporeans that glimmer of hope they’ve been looking for. This baby also comes with a timer, so that you don’t have to wake up to turn off your machine. Technology!

Where to buy: Amazon

Price : From US$22 (S$30)

2. Weighted blanket: Best sleep product for a restful snooze

PHOTO: Taobao

The internet is obsessed with fresh sheets and a deliciously cosy comforter, and we can see why. Who doesn’t love snuggling up to what feels like a bed of clouds? And in more recent times, we’ve seen the introduction of weighted blankets into our world.

So what exactly do they do, and how can they help your insomnia? Studies have shown that when you’re plagued with feelings of anxiety, the best way to calm down is to lower your heart rate.

Applying pressure apparently helps to activate your parasympathetic nervous system (biology kids, wya?), giving you that sense of calm — which is where these weighted blankets come into play!

Not only does it soothe, but the sheer weight of the blankets also helps reduce movement during sleepy time, resulting in a more restful snooze!

They can be pretty expensive, but we found an adorable one on Taobao, so you won’t feel too bad about it if it ain’t for you! We love that it comes in 9 different colours and 7 different weights too. Take it from us: it does feel like a big, warm hug.

Where to get : Taobao

Price : From ¥168 (S$35)

3. Aromatherapy diffusers: Best sleep product for a spa-like experience

PHOTO: Taobao

If you don’t already own a diffuser, then it’s high time you get one! And instead of forking out huge sums of money, you can easily get a high-quality piece with the same Muji-aesthetic we all know and love but at a fraction of the cost.

At this point, you might be wondering how it can help you with your sleep situation.

Well, a lot of it comes as a psychological framing of sorts. Firstly, we often associate the use of essential oils with spas, facials, and massages — services designed to help us relax and unwind.

Next, the emitting of warm light from these diffusers can help prime your body for a good night’s rest! After all, bright light is known to be stimulating, while warm colours are known to be more restful.

Lastly, choosing the right scents can help create an environment that makes it conducive to falling asleep and staying asleep. When you put these three factors together, you’ll see why a diffuser is a worthy investment.

Where to get : Taobao

Price : From ¥79

Bonus: Where to get essential oils, a #SupportLocal initiative

PHOTO: Mmerci Encore

We believe in choosing the best quality scents, and also in support of small local businesses, we recommend getting your essential oils from this homegrown brand that specialises in blending oils to form unique scents that can help restore, uplift and relax the mind, body, and soul.

Where to get : Mmerci Encore

Price : From $35

4. Headspace app: Best (pre-)sleep product for meditation

PHOTO: Bold Business

You may have seen this one appear on our list of recommended subscription services , and this is one app we swear by!

For those of you who have dabbled in any form of mindfulness practice like yoga or meditation would realise that a session is enough to make you feel relaxed and sometimes even a tad sleepy.

That’s because the act of meditating can help reduce your cortisol levels while increasing your body’s natural melatonin levels!

This is where Headspace comes in. With specially curated meditation guides on how to fall asleep and prepare for bed, you can try to reframe your thoughts and well, headspace, just before you sleep.

Plus, a quick meditation session in place of using your phone means lesser exposure to the pesky blue light known to disrupt your sleep.

Pro tip : check out our guide on how to avoid overpaying for subscription services !

Price : From £9.99 (S$16) a month, or £49.99 a year

5. Heated eye masks: Best (pre-)sleep product after a long day of screen-time

PHOTO: Kao MegRhythm

Working from home means spending more time staring at your screens, which is awful for your eyes. Coupled with the prolonged exposure to blue light, you’ve got a pretty big mess on your hands.

To help alleviate the discomfort that comes in the form of dry eyes and tension headaches, we recommend buying a couple of disposable heated eye masks to wear just before bedtime (Or if you’re still working from home, then whenever it fits your schedule! )

Our pick? These Kao Megrhythm Steam Eye Masks, which are available across pretty much any pharmacy, supermarket and convenience store islandwide! Available in 5 different calming scents (including an unscented version), these eye masks go up to 40°c, relieving your eyes of any discomfort!

Where to get : Watsons

Price : From $6.50

This article was first published in YouTrip.