5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors

It was not too long ago that the industrial look - think concrete screed floors and exposed pipes - was the go-to aesthetic of cafes. Right now, white minimalist coffee houses are all the rage. We round up the latest cafes that have opened over the past year that sport the trending look.

1. GLYPH SUPPLY CO

The founders of specialty coffee joint Glyph Supply Co, which roasts its beans in-house, decided on its minimalist interior based on the idea of sharing.

Mr Benjamin Tan, 25, co-founder and roaster at Glyph Supply Co, says: "The blank slate allows others to easily integrate into the space. It does not have to be just coffee brands as the space can transform into an art gallery or anything else.

While most of the furnishing is white, the cafe's bar counter is lined with 5mm steel panels that offer a cold surface to keep iced drinks chilled for a longer time.

Mr Tan says the choice of a silver countertop is to create a laboratory vibe, in line with the coffee joint's goal of serving coffee made in a controlled and measurable manner.

Its signature filter coffees ($6 to $20) are made using a specialised pour-over method that involves a dripper and hand brewing to showcase a beverage's distinct flavours.

Where: 01-06 TripleOne Somerset, 111 Somerset

Open: 8.30am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10am to 7pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Info: www.facebook.com/glyphsupplyco/

2. BANCHONG CAFE

Beside a driveway on the ground floor of the Vanguard Campus is a 60-seater cafe with an 8m-high ceiling, white walls, wooden tables and potted plants. Passers-by can also peek into its kitchen through a large glass window.

Opened in June, Banchong Cafe is popular with Vanguard's staff, tenants and office folk from the surrounding businesses and serves items such as laksa ($5.50), kaya toast ($2.20) and kopi ($1.40).

Mr Ong Kok Thai, 69, chairman and founder of Vanguard Group, says: "We're always confined in air-conditioned spaces, so Banchong Cafe was designed as a green environment to allow fresh air, sunlight and nature to refresh us during our work day."

Where: Vanguard Campus, 1 Kallang Junction

Open: 8.30am to 4pm (Mondays to Fridays)

Info: www.banchong.sg

3. HVALA

It is difficult to not feel zen in Hvala, a teahouse tucked in the revamped TripleOne Somerset mall. Bare white walls paired with light-coloured wooden furniture and accessories, gravel and full-length windows that let in plenty of natural sunlight evoke a Japanese garden setting.

Co-founder Benmin Chai, 32, says: "We wanted a space that reflects the young, energetic vibe of Orchard Road while retaining certain Japanese-teahouse elements to create a Kyoto garden feel."

The teahouse specialises in Japanese tea and sources its matcha and tea leaves from various regions in Japan. Its signature drinks are matcha hojicha latte ($5.80) and cold-brewed teas ($5.20 to $6.80).

Where: 01-10 TripleOne Somerset, 111 Somerset Road

Open: 11am to 9.30pm daily

Info: www.hvala.com.sg

4. PLATFORM.

Just like an art gallery is meant to showcase its art pieces, the almost-bare interior of Platform. is meant to showcase its drinks by letting its interior take the backseat.

Branding itself as a "drinks studio", Platform. serves coffee and low-and non-alcoholic cocktails suitable for daytime drinking. Classic cocktails are available on request.

Its best-selling cocktail is the dry and crisp Sage 43 ($16), made with fino sherry, sage cordial, light tonic water and seedless grapes. Light vegetarian dishes are also on the menu.

The entire space is painted white and furnished with only light wooden furniture and dried flowers which serve as accent pieces to soften the space and to give a homely vibe.

Where: 01-01, 19 Amoy Street

Open:Noon to midnight (Mondays to Fridays), 4pm to midnight (Saturdays)

Info: www.facebook.com/platform.sg

5. % ARABICA

For some, the arrival of Kyoto coffee house per cent Arabica in Arab Street has been a long time coming.

The coffee chain has 38 stores in 11 countries and they all share a clean, minimalist theme with elements of nature.

Opened last month, the first Singapore franchise is mainly a takeaway store with some benches and outdoor tables to accommodate around 40 people.

Inside is a simple white interior with its seating running along the side to ensure ample walking space for customers.

The signature blend is made of Latin American and African speciality coffee beans, which have a balanced acidity and bitterness with chocolatey and nutty flavours.

Bestsellers include iced Spanish lattes made with the addition of condensed milk for a sweeter, creamier taste; and iced matcha latte made with organic matcha powder from Kyoto.

Prices of drinks range from $4.80 to $9.60.

Where: 56 Arab Street

Open: 8am to 8pm daily

Info: arabica.coffee

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.