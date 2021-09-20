5 new gourmet pizza joints to savour in Singapore

Small indie pizza joints have sprouted around Singapore of late. Here are five you should check out.

1. Wild Child Pizzette

The Cicheti Group has just unveiled its latest offspring – Wild Child Pizette . This modern pizzeria marries Neapolitan-style pizzettes (smaller sized 10-inch base pizzas) with sommelier-curated tipples, and funky 80s’ pop art vibes.

Time is perhaps the secret ingredient behind the flavoursome pizzettes. The dough goes through two rounds of 60-hour long fermentation before it’s blistered to crusty and airy perfection in a wood-fired oven, then topped with italian toppings given a modern twist.

Think Spiniata Calabrese with creamy fior de latte juxtaposed with spicy salami and drizzled with Sichuan chilli honey, or the Trio Formaggio with taleggio, fior di latte and grana Padano cheeses, perked up with caramelised onions.

There’s also the crowd-pleasing crispy fried Margherita – a playful take on the traditional Margherita pizza. The dough goes into a deep-fryer for a crispy bite, before being scattered with Stracciatella, semi-dried San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil and aged parmigiana.

Sommelier Ronald Kamiyama, who’s behind the group’s notable beverage programmes, has curated a special drink’s list showcasing unique gems of natural sake made with red and white rice, organic single malt scotch whisky, orange wines and craft beers.

You can even request for an omakase wine pairing. Open for dine-in and islandwide delivery, Monday to Saturday.

50 Circular Road. Tel: 6970 6592

2. Proper Slice

“A straightforward pizza joint where you get in, get fed, and get on with it”. That’s how the group that created Proper Slice (also the folks behind Lucali BYGB ) describes this New York-style pizza joint.

Its hole-in-the-wall vibe off Gemmill Lane transports one immediately to the old-school neighbourhood pizzerias so characteristic of New York.

This grab-and-go joint rolls out authentic New York pizzas. That means huge but thin, crispy slices of pizza elevated with addictive sauces and toppings in flavours like pepperoni, spinach and ricotta, original cheese and sausage.

Every visit here will be unique as what’s available rotates throughout the day. There are also juicy meatballs, garlic knots, dessert calzones, and the occasional “pie-in-a-cup” to look forward to.

Whether you’re fuelling up for a boozy night out or capping it off for the day, you can count on a proper slice of pizza to do the trick. Opened from 12pm to 12am.

110 Amoy Street, #01-02 (back entrance, or along Gemmill Lane)

3. Yeast Side

The guys behind Orh Gao craft beer bar launched Yeast Side at King Albert Park in February. This small joint rolls out sourdough pizzas, sourdough bakes, and craft beers. In the day, enjoy hearty brunch dishes and sourdough bakes with coffee. After 4pm, they fire up the pizzas. You can pair them with bar bites and craft beers from all over the world.

The most popular flavour is prawn star, slathered with bechamel and topped with mozzarella, cheddar, prawn, pomegranate, prawn oil, and dill. There are other quirky options, such as Five Fun Guys – a truffle and mushroom base with shimeji, maitake, king oyster, truffle and arugula.

Or the Kpop chicken topped with popcorn chicken, gochujang, mozzarella, Korean spicy sauce, cucumber and sesame. Dine-in, takeaways and deliveries are available Wednesdays to Sundays.

9 King Albert Park, #01-09. Tel: 8891 0525

4. Daniele’s Pizza

The recently opened Daniele’s Pizza , which operates at Tampines FoodCo cloud kitchen, offers takeaway and islandwide delivery daily from 11am. Born and bred in Rome, chef-owner Daniele Colaiacomo has over 25 years of experience in pizza-making.

He’s worked in Rome, New York, and London prior to arriving in Singapore. For the last 10 years, he’s crafted pizzas at Al Forno, Grand Hyatt’s Pete’s Place, and subsequently at his own Daniele’s Pizza at The British Club (a collaboration with the exclusive members’ club).

Colaiacomo uses the finest Italian flour for his dough, which undergoes a long process of 36 to 48 hours fermentation. The result is a light pizza crust with slightly thin and crisp edges, topped with quality ingredients.

The pizzas come in either a red tomato sauce base or white base with mozzarella. Classic toppings include Diavola (spicy salami), Prosciutto e Funghi (ham and mushrooms), Burrata e Porcini or the richly flavoured Quattro Formaggi.

More manageable sized pizzini or pizza sandwiches are available. The chef plans to expand to other neighbourhoods to introduce “everyday Italian food” to locals.

10 Tampines North Drive 4, #01-05, JTC Space

5. Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza

For a taste of artisanal San Francisco style sourdough pizza, consider Goldenroy , a small family-run sourdough pizza bakery. Founder and chief baker Roy Chan developed the pizza recipes when he was a chemistry student at Stanford University.

During that time, he would take weekend foodie trips to San Francisco. When he returned to Singapore, he couldn’t find any San Franciscan style pizza, which is typically baked in a pan of olive oil to achieve a crust that’s crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

At the end of 2020, Chan turned his pizza making hobby into a profession. What’s unique about the rectangular-shaped pizzas is that Chan uses an over 100-year-old heirloom sourdough culture from San Francisco. This starter imparts a robust flavour and texture to the medium-thick crust.

“The natural lactic acid released by the culture gives the crust an appetising sour tang, and enzymes in the culture release fragrance and flavour molecules that make the crust significantly tastier than a plain pizza dough. Also, we use olive oil, which adds good flavour,” says Chan.

As the shop is tiny, there are currently only a few choices: the best-selling mushroom pesto, signature clam and garlic, pepperoni basil, and roast beef and garlic. Chan plans to introduce more interesting flavours when the business grows.

11 Sam Leong Road, #01-09. Tel: 8660 8064