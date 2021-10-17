5 new open-fire grill restaurants to get your fix of smokiness and char

Wood flames lend an additional element of smoke and heat that other cooking techniques just can’t replace, which is why our love affair with roasting or grilling meat, seafood and vegetables never dies.

A testament to Singaporeans’ love for fire are a round-up of five restaurants that kiss their menu items with just the right amount of char.

The new Revolver at Tras Street uses a combination of wood fire and binchotan grills, tandoor oven, and smokers, to rustle up impressive modern Indian creations.

Three different tasting menus are available for dinner, but for the best introduction to the progressive cuisine here, opt for the nine-course Experience menu.

Standouts include courgette flowers stuffed with creamy paneer cheese mash, grilled over wood fire and finished with a touch of tomato chutney.

Just as delicious is the fresh paneer stuffed with Indian milk fudge, cashew nuts and green chillies and then marinated with turmeric yogurt. This is given a welcome smoky treatment in the tandoor, and elevated with a punchy Goan sambal.

Other highlights include the tender Margra lamb chops, marinated in mustard oil and Indian spices and grilled over wood fire to boot. Another memorable creation is the Scotch eggs fused with wagyu mince, and served on a crisp potato nest.

The last savoury course is the tandoor cooked flat bread stuffed with Gruyere. The golden bread is crowned with a pulled pork mixture, flavoured with coconut milk and tamarind chutney.

The Vegetarian menu is also a stellar showcase of how a kiss of fire dramatically transforms vegetables — the smoked aubergine and Gruyere kulchette, and charred broccoli with cardamom yoghurt will make you rethink the gastronomic potential of vegetables.

Leave it to Revolver’s knowledgeable sommelier to create a beverage pairing programme featuring cocktails, wine, and sake to round off your meal.

56 Tras St, Singapore 078995. Tel: 6223 2812

Home-grown steakhouse Bedrock Bar & Grill launches its new concept at the recently launched Oasia Resort Sentosa. Diners will get to tuck into Bedrock’s exquisite steak cuts seared to perfection over its applewood fire grill.

The Tankaku wagyu striploin, a rare breed that makes up less than 1per cent of all wagyu cattle in Japan, can be exclusively enjoyed here. You’ll also find a variety of seafood options like raw kingfish marinated in blended wasabi stem, and laced with a citrusy ceviche soy dressing. The dish is given textural contrast with a scattering of puffed brown rice.

For your carb-fix, the Bedrock Mac N’ Cheese is an ultra-satisfying assembly of maccheroni topped with richly flavoured sauce made from gorgonzola cheese and truffle-infused parmesan cheese. This is placed under a salamander for a golden and slightly crisp finish.

Plant-based options are also available, such as the flavourful brussel sprouts perked up with chilli oil and a scattering of toasted quinoa. The dessert of Bombe Alaska lends a theatrical flair – the rum-flambeed meringue crowns a huge dessert glass of ice-cream and house-made butter cookies. Completing the experience is a comprehensive 100-label strong wine list showcasing diverse grape varietals, as well as rare spirits and premium whiskies.

23 Beach View, Palawan Ridge, #01-02 Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, Singapore 098679. Tel: 6818 3333

Bask in the warmth of Italian summers all year long at the new contemporary Italian grill Griglia at Craig Road. Almost all the seasonal ingredients are cooked with the cast iron charcoal grill, transforming into flavourful plates reminiscent of what one can experience at a traditional ‘Grigliata’ or an Italian summer cook-out.

Tuck into hearty flame-grilled meats like the Fiorentina 30 days dry-aged Porterhouse and 5 Pepper Crusted Canadian Pork Chop which, typical of a Grigliata, is served on small plates so diners can enjoy a variety of dishes.

The restaurant also offers a range of colourful antipasti as well as fresh seafood plates like the sweet-savoury Hokkaido scallops crudo with corn, Amalfi lemon, and capers.

Great for sharing too are the simple yet satisfying pastas like the house-made pappardelle with braised pork jowl, Chianti and crispy guanciale. Top it off with an impressive beverage programme featuring countless Italian wines and traditional Italian digestives and you’re set for what feels like a gastronomic holiday.

37 Craig Rd, #01-01, Singapore 089675. Tel: 8949 7011

Argentinian steakhouse boCHINche recently moved to a newer and bigger home along the buzzy Club Street ( where we recently did a round-up of its new tenants ). Here, an open kitchen and grill flanks the entire length of the interior.

The wood and charcoal fire-grilled steak experience is taken up a notch via its refreshed and modernised menu. Grass-fed beef (imported directly from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Japan) is dry-aged in-house with beef tallow for at least 35 days, lending an added dimension to the steaks.

Steak connoisseurs can zero on the unique cuts such as the Bone-in Vintage Galiciana Striploin (aged for 38 days) from Australia. Or the 4per cent Miracle A5 Bara Wagyu, a seasonal special from Japan that’s exclusive to boCHINche.

You’ll get the flank, skirt, head bara, and flap cuts on a platter. All the steaks are cooked using traditional grilling techniques over charcoal fire to achieve a lightly charred crust and welcome smoky aroma.

Complementing these meats are natural wines from Drunken Farmer. Featured too are Argentinian labels mostly from the region of Mendoza, whose robust flavours pair perfectly with aged meats cooked over fire.

Besides steaks, munch on the empanadas with rich provolone cheese, smoked ham, sweet confit onions and pimento. Or share a Spanish risotto-style Bomba Arroz Verde topped with grilled Argentinian prawns.

27 Club St, Singapore 069413. Tel: 6235 4990

Hopheads are in for a treat at Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse where getting geeky over all things craft beer is part of the agenda.

Also a new entrant at Club Street, this microbrewery and restaurant by local brewery Lion Brewery Co is home to a state-of-the-art 500-litre microbrewery, and 23 taps pouring a selection of seasonal house brews and guest brews from local and international breweries.

Pairing perfectly with these refreshing pours is a hearty, smoky, open-flame grill-centric menu cooked over a custom brick hearth.

Dishes focus on bold and local flavours cooked to perfection via a masterful control of fire — think Wood Fired Cauliflower with cashew butter and miso leek puree, and Sticky Pork Ribs cooked low and slow over fire and finished off with a lip-smacking sauce.

36 Club St, Singapore 069469. Tel: 6239 0350

This article was first published in The Peak.