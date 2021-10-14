5 new retinol products that are guaranteed to up your skincare game

Retinol. If you are a skincare junkie like us, you’ve probably heard all about it.

Known as the ultimate skin-rejuvenating ingredient, retinol reduces fine lines and wrinkles, making it one of the best ingredients for anti-ageing treatment.

With how popular Retinol is, many skincare brands include it in their products. It is no surprise that there seems to be many coming out at all times. Now is no different. So, below we have five new retinol product releases for you to keep your eye on.

Dr Dennis Gross

PHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross

Dr Dennis Gross’ new reinvented Advanced Retinol + Ferulic range includes four products designed to suit all skin types and ages. They are designed to be anti-ageing with the ability to reduce wrinkles.

The four products include the Texture Renewal Serum ($108), the Overnight Wrinkle Treatment ($123), the Triple Correction Eye Serum ($105), and the Ferulic Overnight Texture Renewal Peel ($112).

The range will be launching exclusively online at Sephora from Oct 7, 2021.

Kiehl's

PHOTO: Kiehl's

Kiehl’s has just released their Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum.

The product was created with micro-dose technology so that the serum contains a low but effective dose of retinol. This keeps irritation of the skin to a minimum, noticeable during the first two weeks of use, which is always a plus where retinol is concerned.

It is suitable for daily use, whether in the morning or evening. The formula is lightweight so you can layer other products on top of it.

It is available in all Kiehl’s stores for $130 per 50ml.

La Prairie

PHOTO: La Prairie

La Prairie Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil uses retinol extracted from caviar to increase fine lines and wrinkles. The product has a visibly smoothening effect and it locks moisture in the skin, leaving your skin plump and hydrated.

This product is all about indulgence and giving your skin the most luxurious ingredients to treat yourself.

You can get a 20ml bottle at TANGS’ online store for $820 here.

Laneige

PHOTO: Laneige

Laneige’s Perfect Renew Youth Retinol Pro is a retinol cream for the entire face.

It has a retinol purity percentage of 95%, which means that it comes with high benefits and low levels of irritation.

The product is meant to be used at any stage of skin ageing, whether you are already have wrinkles that makeup won’t cover or your pores are becoming visible (did you know that enlarged pores can be an indicator of ageing skin?).

You can get it at Sephora for $60 per 15ml tube.

Bio-essence

PHOTO: Bio-essence

Bio-essence’s new Bio-Age’Luxe Range is powered by Retinoid-A and supercharged by DN-A Technology. The range includes two products: the D.N.A Expert Cream and the Pro-Intensive Eye+ Therapy.

The cream is meant to reduce not just facial lines, but double chins and face fats as well. It refines facial contours and hydrates the skin to up to ten layers. The eye serum and the applicator tool helps improve circulation in the eye area and restore elasticity.

The applicator is sold with the eye serum.

You can get the D.N.A Expert Cream ($69.90) and the Pro-Intensive Eye+ Therapy at Guardian, Watsons, NTUC Fairprice, OG, C K Department Store, and other selected cosmetic stores.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.