5 new shopping malls and lifestyle spaces to explore: Car parking info included

Singapore's retail landscape is constantly evolving, so as to offer fresh and exciting experiences for families and individuals alike. These new venues are not just places to shop — they're also comprehensive lifestyle destinations which offer a perfect blend of retail therapy, food adventures, and family-friendly activities.

Each of these new retail and lifestyle malls has its own unique character and offerings. Some focus on providing a pet-friendly environment, perfect for families with furry members. Others showcase a carefully-curated selection of local brands, supporting homegrown talent and offering visitors a taste of Singapore's creative scene.

With this comprehensive guide, which includes essential parking information for a hassle-free visit, you're all set to discover the latest shopping malls/destinations in Singapore.

New Bahru (2024) Pasir Ris Mall (2024) Anchorvale Village (2024) Taste Orchard (2024) One Holland Village (2023 Dec)

1. New Bahru

New Bahru has quickly become the latest buzz in Singapore after transforming the former Nan Chiau High School into a dynamic lifestyle destination. This revitalised district is home to over 40 homegrown brands, including popular names like SoJao, Soilboy, and Crafune.

At the heart of New Bahru lies the Oatside outdoor playground, a delightful addition that enhances the district's family-friendly appeal. This central feature, along with the diverse array of shops and eateries, has already made New Bahru a magnet for foodies, workshop enthusiasts, shoppers, and little ones.

With about half of the stores already open and the rest set to launch progressively until the September grand opening, New Bahru offers a unique blend of retail, dining, wellness, and cultural experiences.

Address: 46 & 58 Kim Yam Road, Singapore 239351

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm.

2. Pasir Ris Mall

Nestled in the heart of Pasir Ris, the highly-anticipated Pasir Ris Mall boasts an impressive array of over 150 shops, with 60 dedicated to satisfying diverse culinary cravings. This expansive, east-side shopping destination is conveniently located adjacent to Pasir Ris MRT Station.

The mall's food offerings span a wide spectrum, from casual dining to gourmet experiences. This mall has two supermarkets — one is our familiar Cold Storage with a bakery and ready-to-eat stations, while the other is the new Scarlett Supermarket from China, offering an extensive range of international products.

For entertainment, the mall houses a sprawling 9,881 sq ft Timezone arcade and a Family Karaoke outlet, ensuring fun for all ages.

Pasir Ris Mall had its grand opening in July 2024, but many stores were already welcoming customers before that.

Address: 7 Pasir Ris Central, Singapore 519612

Opening hours: Daily, 6am to 12am.

3. Anchorvale Village

Anchorvale Village, situated in north-east Singapore, is a new four-storey mall located two LRT stops away from Sengkang MRT Station.

The mall features a variety of shopping and dining options such as A&W, Jollibee, Swee Heng Bakery, and Ya Kun. For dessert lovers, Anchorvale Village boasts the north-east region's first Mister Donut outlet, bringing its famous mochi donuts to eager patrons in the area.

Complementing the retail spaces is Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre, which opened in June 2024. This spacious 650-seat food haven houses 36 diverse stalls, including several Michelin-recognised vendors such as Pin Wei Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun, China Whampoa Homemade Noodles, and Original Simon Road Hokkien Mee.

Address: 339 Anchorvale Road, Singapore 540339

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm.

4. Taste Orchard

Taste Orchard is the latest addition to Singapore's iconic Orchard Road shopping district. Transformed from the former OG Orchard Point building, it is a one-stop destination for groceries, dining and entertainment, adding a fresh dimension to the bustling area, blending high-end retail with unique culinary experiences.

At its core is the expansive HAO Mart supermarket, spanning from basement 1 to level 2. This isn't just a grocery store - it's a gastronomic journey featuring local and international products, including a "Best of Singapore" section.

Taste Orchard also boasts an impressive array of dining options, including South Korea's BHC Chicken, local favourite Killiney Kopitiam, and Japan's Warabimochi Kamakura. Other exciting tenants include Le Matin, Casa Vostra, and The Feather Blade.

Taste Orchard is a must-visit new mall in the heart of Singapore, especially for foodies.

Address: 160 Orchard Road, Singapore 23884

Opening hours: Daily, 8.30am to 10.30pm.

5. One Holland Village

The new One Holland Village has redefined the shopping experience for us and our furry companions. With its open-air concept, wide corridors and multiple courtyards, One Holland Village fosters a sense of spaciousness and community.

The mall boasts over 20 pet-friendly eateries and stores — a rarity in Singapore's retail landscape. Visitors can explore a curated selection of cosy cafes, gourmet restaurants, independent boutiques, and a blend of local and international retail concepts.

What sets One Holland Village apart is its commitment to pet-friendliness, featuring dedicated pet lifts, water coolers for thirsty furry-friends, and ample outdoor spaces for them to sniff around.

Address: 7 Holland Village Way, Singapore 275748

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm.

This article was first published in Motorist.