5 pet-friendly condos in Singapore for under $1.5m (Q3 2020)

Now that you’re upgrading from your HDB, your fur kid finally has some room to run around; or you can finally adopt a massive doggo that’s twice the size of your spouse.

But while there are no HDB-like restrictions on your pets now, some condos may still be better for them than others. It’s not just about the facilities – it’s also about amenities.

Anyone who has ever had to rely on pet ambulances, or had the good luck to have a groomer within walking distance, can probably attest to it. So, for those of you with pets, we’ve filtered out some pet-friendly condos for you to consider:

1. Gem Residences

Address: Lorong 5 Toa Payoh (District 12)

Developer: Gem Homes Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Completion: 2019

Number of units: 578

PHOTO: Squarefoot Research

The indicative price range is between $1,472 to $1,775 psf, with an average of $1,650 psf.

These are the transactions below $1.5 million so far this year:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Nov 26, 2020 570 sq. ft. $1,665 $950,000 Sep 24, 2020 570 sq. ft. $1,630 $930,000 Aug 21, 2020 484 sq. ft. $1,775 $860,000 Aug 14, 2020 570 sq. ft. $1,472 $840,000

There have been six profitable transactions, and no unprofitable transactions.

These were the last seen asking prices below $1.5 million:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Nov 8, 2020 484 sq. ft. $1,860 $900,000 Nov 8, 2020 678 sq. ft. $2,094 $1,420,000 Nov 7, 2020 678 sq. ft. $1,770 $1,200,000 Nov 7, 2020 452 sq. ft. $1,881 $950,000 Nov 7, 2020 570 sq. ft. $1,895 $1,080,000

Profile:

Gem Residences was the first (and to our knowledge, only) condo in Singapore with a pet pool. This is in a separate area from the main swimming pools, and is alongside a dog run and pet shower. So as far as pet-friendly condos go this is definitely one to look at.

Gem Residences is characterised by a lot of such “firsts”. It’s also the first property where your EZ-Link card can be used as an access card, and the first development to offer tri-key (Trio) units; these are single units subdivided into three (much like dual key, but with one more section).

They were meant to have a kitchen each, but this was eventually replaced with a single open kitchen for all three sub-units.

Investors have long liked Gem Residences for scarcity issues; there aren’t many other condos in the Toa Payoh area (and this one happens to be just five minutes’ walk from Beatty Secondary School).

But that said, Gem Residences is not in the most accessible part of Toa Payoh, with no MRT station in walking distance; this is a condo for those who drive or are happy to use shuttle services.

2. The Sound

Address: East Coast Road (District 15)

Developer: Far East Organisation

Lease: Freehold

Completion: 2013

Number of units: 104 units

PHOTO: Squarefoot Research

Transaction volumes are low, with the last recorded at $1,545 psf.

There were only two transactions this year, both under $1.5 million.

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum 16 Jul 2020 893 sq. ft. $1,545 $1,380,000 28 Jan 2020 807 sq. ft. $1,571 $1,288,000

There have been six profitable transactions, and nine unprofitable transactions.

These were the last seen asking prices below $1.5 million:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum 29 Oct 2020 809 sq. ft. $1,854 $1,499,999 6 Jul 2020 892 sq. ft. $1,659 $1,480,000 6 Jul 2020 892 sq. ft. $1,659 $1,480,000 25 Jun 2020 807 sq. ft. $1,673 $1,350,000 25 Jun 2020 840 sq. ft. $1,714 $1,440,000

Profile:

What puts The Sound on this list for pet-lovers? It’s simple: the East Coast area, especially near Siglap, is one of the most convenient stretches for pet owners.

Amber Vet, a dog clinic with pet hospitalisation facilities, within one kilometre of this condo. Alternatively, Mount Pleasant Veterinary Centre (East Coast) is slightly further; about 1.1 kilometres.

The various family-friendly pubs along East Coast Road, toward i12 Katong, are also known for being pet friendly. Walk along here on weekends or weekdays after work, and you’ll see many owners have their pets along with them.

There are relatively few establishments here that would object (so long as you’re in the al fresco area).

The nearest major mall, Parkway Parade, is just a seven-minute car ride; and there’s a Pet Lovers Centre there.

Pets aside, The Sound is a popular family condo. It’s only about 350 metres (six minutes) from St. Patrick’s Secondary School, and is also near the NAFA Arts Kindergarten.

3. The Tapestry

Address: Tampines Street 86 (District 18)

Developer: Bellevue Properties Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Completion: Under development (est. TOP date is October 2021)

Number of units: 861 units

This is a new project that is still under development. As such, we will use the recorded developer prices:

PHOTO: Squarefoot Research

In November 2020, the median price was $1,260 psf. The lowest recorded developer pricing was $1,232 psf, and the highest was $1,273 psf.

These are the transactions below $1.5 million for the year:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Nov 16, 2020 743 sq. ft. $1,260 $935,550 Nov 12, 2020 743 sq. ft. $1,273 $945,270 Oct 26, 2020 743 sq. ft. $1,301 $965,960 Oct 17, 2020 603 sq. ft. $1,506 $907,740 Sep 20, 2020 603 sq. ft. $1,499 $903,640

These were the last seen asking prices below $1.5 million:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Nov 8, 2020 926 sq. ft. $1,296 $1,200,000 Nov 8, 2020 603 sq. ft. $1,323 $798,000 Nov 7, 2020 743 sq. ft. $1,144 $850,000 Nov 7, 2020 743 sq. ft. $1,259 $935,550 7 Nov 2020 603 sq. ft. $1,353 $815,620

Profile:

The Tapestry was one of the fastest sellers in 2018, with a take-up rate of 70 per cent during its launch weekend.

The highlight for pet owners is the Pets Cabin; this is a play area and pavilion specifically designed for pets, and pet owners to mingle. It includes a pets washing bay.

Another useful feature for pet owners is the fee-based housekeeping service (this is part of a range of optional service arrangements, including transport and private chefs).

If you own breeds that are a bit, well, intense with their shedding, this helps you avoid several hours going over your sofa with lint remover.

The Tapestry is about a nine-minute drive from Tampines Hub, where you’ll find a Pet Lovers Centre in Tampines Mall. For families, the condo has its own childcare facility; and Springfield Secondary School is just around 480 metres (about seven minutes’ walk) away.

The main drawback to The Tapestry is the lack of a nearby MRT station; and there’s little in the way of eateries or retail in the immediate surroundings. You should be prepared to head down to Tampines Hub quite often, for most of your needs.

4. Parc Clematis

Address: Jalan Lempeng (District 5)

Developer: Sing Haiyi Group

Lease: 99-years

Completion: Under development

Number of units: 1,450 units

PHOTO: Squarefoot Research

The last seen developer prices reflected a median of $1,654 psf, with the lowest transaction at $1,581 psf, and the highest at $1,706 psf.

These are the transactions below $1.5 million so far this year:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Dec 6, 2020 861 sq. ft. $1,668 $1,436,000 Dec 6, 2020 721 sq. ft. $1,683 $1,213,500 Dec 6, 2020 915 sq. ft. $1,598 $1,462,000 Dec 5, 2020 689 sq. ft. $1,715 $1,181,500 Dec 4, 2020 700 sq. ft. $1,676 $1,172,500

These were the last seen asking prices below $1.5 million:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Nov 9, 2020 689 sq. ft. $1,666 $1,148,000 Nov 7, 2020 721 sq. ft. $1,603 $1,156,000 Nov 7, 2020 861 sq. ft. $1,640 $1,412,000 Nov 6, 2020 861 sq. ft. $1,589 $1,368,000 June 25, 2020 840 sq. ft. $1,714 $1,440,000

Profile:

Parc Clematis is a mega-development with 1,450 units; but like most such developments, that means more space for facilities (over 400,000 sq. ft.). For pet owners, this includes a pet’s lawn and pet’s playground that’s larger than you’d find in most condos.

It’s nice that the pet’s playground isn’t just an empty patch of grass, which is what we’re used to seeing when a “dog run” or other such facility is promised. The developer has actually put-up proper equipment, such as jump rings, cabins with ramps for pets to run in and out of, etc.

The only issue is that the equipment seems suited for medium to bigger-sized breeds; we’re not experts, but…better be careful before letting your shih-tzu on any of that equipment.

For cat owners, The Cat Clinic – which specialises in just cats – is only an eight-minute drive from Parc Clematis. And if the pet playground isn’t enough for your fur-kids, Clementi Park is also an eight-minute drive.

This park includes a dog run*, and more than enough space to exercise more active breeds.

*Not open due to Covid-19 but we assume, hopefully, that the pandemic is well over by the time you move in.

5. One-North Residences

Address: One North Gateway (District 5)

Developer: Vista Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years from 2005

Completion: 2009

Number of units: 405 units

PHOTO: Squarefoot Research

Currently, the indicative price range is $1,124 to $1,616 psf. The average price is $1,398 psf.

These were the transactions below $1.5 million for this year:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Nov 23, 2020 592 sq. ft. $1,437 $851,000 Nov 9, 2020 592 sq. ft. $1,377 $815,000 Sept 23, 2020 980 sq. ft. $1,460 $1,430,000 Sept 11, 2020 818 sq. ft. $1,269 $1,038,000 Aug 18, 2020 517 sq. ft. $1,616 $935,000

There have been 54 profitable transactions, and nine unprofitable transactions.

These were the last seen asking prices below $1.5 million:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Quantum Nov 7, 2020 980 sq. ft. $1,510 $1,480,000 Nov 7, 2020 517 sq. ft. $2,031 $1,050,000 Nov 5, 2020 592 sq. ft. $1,605 $950,000 Nov 3, 2020 592 sq. ft. $1,622 $960,000

Profile:

One-North Residences is better known for being in the heart of a tech / media hub. One-North is masterminded by JTC, and includes major entities like Mediacorp and A*Star research.

As such, this condo has always been in strong demand by investors (besides the office workers, schools like INSEAD and ESSEC are also in the vicinity, making for a huge tenant pool).

What a lot of people may not realise, however, is that One-North Residences is also convenient for pet owners. The Animal Wellness Centre is located in The Star Vista , at Buona Vista; this is just 750 metres, or about nine minutes on foot, from One-North Residences. You can also find The Pet Safari at Star Vista, which has pet supplies as well as services such as grooming.

Aside from that, the area surrounding One-North Residences is very open, and provides a reasonable degree of space for long walks, and places for pets to pay (you do have to be careful of the small roads though).

For pet owners, look beyond the immediate condo facilities; it’s often more important to have groomers, vets, etc. nearby

Singapore’s public transport system is, sadly, quite unfriendly to pets; and it’s still common to encounter PHV or taxi drivers who will refuse to carry them. As such, we suggest being in locations that are not too far from pet-related services.

As some of us are experienced pet owners, we also know that certain illnesses may require repeated trips to the vet – such as if your fur-kid is sick, the vomiting doesn’t stop after medication, etc. Even if it’s a 15-minute walk to the clinic, it’s better than having to arrange transport each time.

So do look beyond just pet-friendly condo facilities. A nice dog run is good to have; but a vet or groomer nearby may be even better.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.