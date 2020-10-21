5 places to order those sinfully chunky cookies that are all over Instagram

Want to sink your teeth into some big, fat, gooey cookies? There's no need to wistfully scroll through Levain Bakery's Instagram. Here's where to get them in Singapore.

Nasty Cookie

Talk about a beautiful mess. These gooey, stretchy cookies are injected with fun fillings like marshmallow, white chocolate, and peanut butter.

Nasty Cookie opened its first store in Funan and recently launched another in Kaki Bukit.

Find out more here

Cookie Guilt

Dubbed "Girl scout cookies gone wild", these naughty cookies have cheeky names like the S'mores-inspired Walk of Shame and Tinder Surprise (dark chocolate fudge and salted caramel encased in an "innocent" vanilla cookie).

If you want to feel a little less guilty, they do vegan and gluten-free cookies too! Find out more here

Krumble

Of course, Singapore's home bakers had to get in on the trend.

These artisanal cookies weigh up to 125g each, and come in flavours ranging from chocolate, to hojicha, to lemon and valrhona passionfruit.

DM on Instagram to order

Dapiku Sweets

Using halal ingredients, this Muslim homebaker produces both "sensibly sized" and giant cookies. Elements like vanilla bean mochi and brown butter miso give these cookies a Japanese flair.

DM on Instagram to order

Joju Bakes

Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, these 130g monster cookies by home baker Joju Bakes come in four flavours, including matcha (pictured above) and their premium new flavour, rose.

DM on Instagram to order

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.