5 places to shop for wall decals and stickers

Wall decals might get a bad rep for being tacky or kitschy, but the options on the market now are both plentiful and stylishly modern. Plus, they offer a decorating opportunity that isn’t quite as permanent or scary as tiles, painting or going for full-on wallpaper.

If you’re on the search for chic wall decals or stickers for your space, whether in the living areas or adorable ones for the kids’ room, here’s where to look.

Urban Lil is a design studio that prides itself on a wide range of pretty decorative items for events, homes and parties. Thumb through its vinyl and fabric decal collection that aren’t just for dressing up a wall, but for doors and to label bottles, too.

It’s also recently teamed up with interior designer and stylist Priscilla Tan of Styledbypt to launch a series of beautiful botanical fabric decals that’ll bring the beauty of summer into your home.

A go-to for all your baby and toddler’s needs (it’s got everything from cribs to furniture and strollers), you’ll also find delightful wall decals for the nursery or your kids’ room.

Dot the walls with colourful confetti, add a dreamy touch with pink swans, or bring on a sense of adventure with dinosaurs, soaring eagles and regal lions.

After finding limited options for beautiful wallpaper in Asia, founder Singhui and her husband conceived Hello Circus as a passion project in 2016.

Apart from a gorgeous selection of wallpaper sourced from around the globe, they also have pretty wall decals that are perfect for homes with modern, laid-back and boho-style interiors.

Give your walls a dose of attitude with The Hidden Folks’ selection of cool designs, from quotes to world maps and street art-style graphics. You can also design your own with its customisation service.

Got an Oriental-style interior aesthetic? The store has options with bold Chinese characters, too.

For all things artsy and decor, there’s no place like online marketplace Etsy, which has an endless array of unique and fun options.

Replacing your backsplash or tiles can be a pricey affair, and if you’d like to hit refresh on yours, consider these vinyl Spanish tile-inspired ones that’ll give your kitchen a touch of personality in a cinch.

