5 places where you can rent a bouncy castle in Singapore for little kids

Little ones can spend hours bouncing up and down on bouncy castles. And with good reason. It's the perfect birthday party entertainer and a fun addition to any celebration.

Bouncy castles are an easy way for little ones to interact with one another (even the normally shy and introverted ones), have fun and loads of giggles.

Instead of going to a crowded park for a day out on a bouncy castle, they can also be easily installed in convenient places such as function rooms and multi-purpose halls. Just be sure that it's safe.

There's always a chance of getting a bump or a bruise on a bouncy castle, but as long as they are not overcrowded and used properly under supervision, the risk of accidents is also minimal.

Also know that when planning an outdoor party with no sheltered area for the bouncy castle, most companies don't offer refunds or last-minute postponement options in case of wet weather and it's considered too dangerous to allow play time, even during a drizzle.

Likewise, it's important to note the size that each bouncy castle requires and that there is sufficient space based on the measurements indicated.

Thinking of renting one? You can start here.

Where to rent bouncy castles in Singapore

1. Jellybean Party

PHOTO: Jellybean Party

They promise that all their bouncy castles are custom-designed by their in-house specialists to provide not only the best experience, but also to make for great photo opps!

And they say you'll never find another castle like theirs anywhere else!

Their Small Size Bouncy Castles are specially made for toddlers and babies, with prices starting from $209. All prices are nett, inclusive of set up, three-hour rental and two-way delivery.

2. Party Mojo

PHOTO: PartyMojo Singapore

Take your pick of colourful castles and bouncy slides with the cute selection at Party Mojo.

Their Bouncy Slide castle offers a safer and simpler alternative for younger ones, with a shorter height to accommodate their little sizes without being too intimidating.

Prices start from $205 on weekdays for a three-hour rental, inclusive of delivery and set up.

3. Bouncy Castles

PHOTO: Facebook/Bouncy Castles & A Whole Lot More

The good people here at Bouncy Castles offer a $290 package for two to three-year-olds (two-hour rental), that includes a Kiddie Bouncer, a Whale Ball Pond, a Junior Slide and floor mats.

And since babies and toddlers can't really bounce, they also offer age-specific inflatable options for safer play.

For instance, we especially liked their Play & Learn Centre, a three-dimensional inflatable play mat designed specially for little ones, with a gentle slide, a tunnel to crawl through, a ball pond, as well as educational activities such as Cube Stacking, Shape Identification, and Left Foot and Right Foot Matching (price available upon request).

4. Hip Hip Hooray

PHOTO: Facebook/Hip Hip Hooray

With prices starting from just $88 nett for a three-hour rental, you're in for a great bargain.

Choose from their most basic bouncy castle for little ones, the simple and classic Party Bouncer, or go for the cute themed castles with names such as Jester, Fun Fiesta, Pretty Princess, Pretty Princess with Slide, Mini Playstation and many more!

5. Bouncy Castle Rental

PHOTO: Bouncy Castle Rental

Starting from $98 nett for a three-hour rental, Bouncy Castle Rental offers a huge selection of age-appropriate bouncy castles of all sizes for children as young as two years old, including a wet castle and slide option.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.