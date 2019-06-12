5 practical housewarming gifts new homeowners wouldn't mind receiving

In Singapore, it's common knowledge that the first milestone for newly engaged couples is bidding for an HDB flat or, if they can afford it, buying a condo.

In fact, Singapore's public housing policy has resulted in one of the highest home ownership rates in the world.

According to Trading Economics global macro models, the Singapore Home Ownership Rate is expected to reach 91.70 per cent in 2020.

So, as you enter your late twenties and early thirties, you'll find yourself and your friends buying flats and attending housewarming parties.

As your friends settle down in their very first nest, here are some practical gifts you can think about getting them for their housewarming.

1. STEAM MOP

PHOTO: ValueChampion

For friends with enviable hardwood or tiled floors, a steam mop can be a useful and affordable gift.

Unlike a regular mop, which requires a large bucket of water and cleaning agents, a steam mop only needs a small amount of heated water to mop up floors, carpets and kill bacteria and dust mites.

Not only does this one piece of equipment serve many purposes, but it also saves water, space and money one would otherwise spend on detergent.

Friends with bigger homes would appreciate the multi-functional steam mops which come with a range of accessories for versatile cleaning.

For friends with smaller minimalist apartments, cheaper basic steam mops which only serves the function of mopping the floor would suffice.

A multi-function steam mop costs an average of $100, while a basic steam mop averages to about at least $70 on Amazon.

2. CORDLESS VACUUM

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you have a larger gift budget, you can consider getting your friends a cordless vacuum.

Since we all know how troublesome it is to plug and unplug the cord when vacuuming from one corner of the flat to another, say hello to the cordless vacuum, which solves this problem.

Besides the ease of movement around the flat, cordless vacuums take up less storage space, and most importantly won't be a tripping hazard.