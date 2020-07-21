5 precautions to take if you're going outdoors during this pandemic

As the days get sunnier, the urge to head out for a hike or swim just gets more intense.

Well, don’t let the pandemic stop you from getting your weekly dose of Vitamin D. In fact, getting out there and having fun can help get rid of the work-from-home blues.

You can still have fun and be responsible at the same time.

And if you want to go on that beach day you desperately need, here are some things you need to know before heading out.

1. Set up camp in a less crowded area

PHOTO: Unsplash

Don’t create an environment for a super spreader event. If you’re going for a picnic, scout for a place that’s not too crowded.

Try to adopt the practice of having a two-metre radius around your picnic area.

That way, you can lie back without worrying about someone violently coughing into your space.

2. Take off your masks only when you’re eating

Unfortunately, having a mask on is pretty much the number one rule to abide by these days.

If you don’t want to risk having a weird mask-shaped tan mark on your face, bring an umbrella to control the amount of sun that’s hitting your face.

This may sound like a bummer but according to a research done by Hong Kong’s medical experts, having a mask on actually reduces transmission of coronaviruses by 75 per cent.

3. Bring your own utensils

PHOTO: Unsplash

Remember the bring-your-own-straw-craze in 2018? We’re hoping that that hasn’t died down.

And for those who’ve been bringing your own straws, start bringing a set of reusable utensils to your outdoor gatherings.

Sharing utensils are a big no-no, especially when saliva is one of the main ways Covid-19 is transmitted.

4. Portion your food into separate serving sizes

If you’re going to a pot luck and you must make food, pack it in a way that doesn’t require the double dipping of utensils.

Give out the food before anyone uses their utensils, and you’ll definitely lower the chances of an in-group spread.

5. The water’s fine but...avoid spending too much time in the ocean

PHOTO: Unsplash

Chlorine is one of the chemicals that effectively prevent Covid-19 from spreading in pools.

However, if you’re going into the ocean, you may want to think twice before taking a long swim.

Bodily fluids are the main culprits behind the spread of coronaviruses, and you never know who’s done the dirty in the ocean.

This article was first published in Her World Online.