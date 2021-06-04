5 products to soothe sensitive skin caused by mask-wearing

If you’ve dealing with skin issues caused by wearing a mask, there’s no better time to learn how to keep it under control because experts expect mask-wearing to stick around for the long run. Many of us know about the dreaded maskne, but many also suffer from sensitive skin as well – drier, itchy and irritated-red skin.

In fact, Dr Eileen Tan, dermatologist at Eileen Tan Skin Clinic & Associates, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, says that besides acne, she has seen a surge of eczema and skin infections on the face over the past year.

What’s causing this increase in skin sensitivity? Dr Coni Liu, consultant dermatologist at DS Skin & Wellness Clinic, says the combo of sweat, humidity and your mask continuously rubbing against your skin is a likely culprit. “It causes the skin barrier to break down and become more sensitive,” she says.

Dr Tan explains that there is no real clinical definition of sensitive skin, and that the term is generally used to describe hyper-reactive or allergic skin caused by genetic and/or environmental factors. In this instance – mandatory mask-wear.

When it comes to preventing a skin flare-up in these conditions, good hydration is an important first step – it helps maintain a healthy skin barrier and reduces the impact of external aggressors on skin.

When choosing skincare for your new-norm-sensitised skin, Dr Liu says simple formulas are the key. “The more ingredients a product contains, the more likely you are to come in contact with an allergen, like scents and oils that, while making a product smell great, may also cause contact allergies,” she says.

And remember, just because a product claims to be safe for sensitive skin, doesn’t mean that it can’t cause a reaction. Sensitive- skin triggers vary from person to person, Dr Tan says, so the best solution is to keep your skincare routine simple with a soap-less cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen.

Here’s what you can do: Moisturise your face twice or more a day, and choose a hydrator with active ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerine and dexpanthenol (a derivative of vitamin B5) to help attract moisture, repair your skin barrier, reduce moisture loss, and support skin regeneration.

Before wearing your mask, apply an emollient cream along the border where the mask comes into direct contact with your face.

Reduce the use of chemicals like retinoids, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and hydroxy acids. While these are ideal for treating certain skin conditions, they can also lead to skin irritation when used excessively.

Be mindful that just because a product is herbal or plant-based does not mean it is less allergenic – many organic and natural ingredients often contain essential oils, a common source of contact allergy.

And don’t forget to wear sunscreen daily, opting for physical UV filters like zinc and titanium dioxide, as they have less risk of causing skin irritation.

Try these doctor-developed skin soothers:

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre, $39.90

PHOTO: Watsons

The soft cream contains soya proteins, aloe vera, shea butter and beeswax to nourish and protect skin while reducing sensitivity.

Shop here now.

Belvea Moisturizing Skin Cream Formula, $20

PHOTO: Belvea

Its gentle formula contains low-irritation- index ingredients like allantoin and aloe vera leaf extract, to soothe and heal irritated or sensitised skin.

Shop here now.

Dr Dennis Gross B3 Adaptive Superfoods Barrier Repair Face Cream, $110

PHOTO: Sephora

Superfoods, adaptogens and niacinamide help strengthen the skin barrier so skin can withstand stressors and inflammation, reducing its sensitivity. The formula also has anti-ageing properties.

Shop here now.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Dermallergo Mask, $7.90 per mask

PHOTO: La Roche-Posay

The mask contains a week’s worth of Toleriane Ultra Dermallergo Serum. It provides instant relief to dry, sensitive and irritated skin with a soothing formula.

Shop here now.

Dr LeWinn’s Recoverederm Intensive Overnight Barrier Repair Balm, $74.90

PHOTO: Tangs

Forms a protective barrier against external aggressors, increases moisture retention, and rebalances skin with Australian marine algae, ceramides and a probiotic complex.

Shop here now.

This article was first published in Her World Online.