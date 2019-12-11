5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

These useful questions from property agents and home buyers can help you avoid buying a dud of a flat and may even get you the best bargain ever.

"WHY ARE YOU SELLING YOUR FLAT?"

The first thing Low Po Yu, senior marketing director at ERA Realty Network, tries to find out is the owners' motivation to sell.

"I have been buying resale flats at record lows and selling them at record highs in popular areas such as Clementi because I'm able to better understand the owners' motivation and work on that," explains Po Yu, who also uses her intimate knowledge of the neighbourhood to her advantage.

"Understanding a seller's intention to sell will aid in negotiating a good deal," agrees Daniel Wong, associate group director, Propnex Realty. A seller, who is upgrading to a built-to-order flat or an executive condominium, and is collecting or has already collected the key to the new home, would likely be more open to price negotiation because he needs to sell the house as soon as possible.

"On the other hand, if sellers are not in a rush to sell, they are usually not as motivated and will be firmer on their price, making it more difficult to get a good deal."

Buyers: try chatting casually with the seller or the agent to gauge how desperate they are to sell.

For example, one buyer shared that he bought a resale flat at a great discount off the asking price. The seller was a permanent resident (PR) who had moved back to his country. He left the home vacant for a few months because he could afford to hold on and wait for a good offer.

But without a confirmed sale, the buyer deduced that it meant the seller's agent was not guaranteed a commission despite marketing it for a few months. He was able to persuade the agent to present his modest offer in a good light and to motivate the seller to let the flat go.

"WHAT'S THE HISTORY OF THE FLAT?"

This is a question for the flat's neighbours and tenants, if any. Po Yu says she always asks the tenants living in the house, and neighbours on the left, right, top and bottom of the flat about its history as they would be able to give you the most honest feedback.