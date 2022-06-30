5 quirky restaurants in Singapore that are out of this world

It's safe to say that you will never run out of places to eat in Singapore.

Whether you're into local delights or international dishes from across the globe, the country is replete with a ton of food options for you to choose from.

And while there are many that offer some of the most amazing views of the city, there are others that offer some of the most unique dining experiences – you can certainly expect a little entertainment to be part of it too.

From dining in the aquarium to dining in complete darkness, ahead, we've gathered some of the most unusual restaurants in town that are worth checking out.

Ocean Restaurant

The Ocean Restaurant over at Resorts World Sentosa is definitely not new to the scene.

However, recently, the restaurant has undergone a revamp, unveiling a refreshed new look and a new celebrity chef, Olivier Bellin, who is also known as the chef-owner of two Michelin-starred L'Auberge des Glazicks in Brittany, France.

Known for his Michelin-starred culinary skills and his passion for sustainability, chef Olivier usually sources his ingredients from Brittany's local fisheries and terroir, grows herbs and vegetables in his own garden, and is fervent about reducing packaging and plastics in his kitchen.

Of course, his passion for sustainability is also reflected in Ocean Restaurant's new menu, which now features responsibly sourced seafood, local produce and house-grown herbs.

Some of the few dishes you can expect by chef Olivier himself include the Hot and Cold Cauliflower Combination Squid Inked Sauce and Oscietra Caviar; Breaded Frog Legs, Parsley and Garlic Cloud; Josper Oven-baked Wagyu Beef, Seared Asparagus, Confit Potatoes and Seaweed; and the Brown Butter Roasted Pear Mille Feuilles and Milk Granite.

What's more, the restaurant's location in S.E.A. Aquarium also makes for the perfect place for you to celebrate special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, proposals and more.

Ocean Restaurant is located at Equarius Hotel, 22 Sentosa Gateway, B1M, #B1-455 & 456, Singapore 098136

Tóng Lè Private Dining

Search revolving restaurants on Google and you'll probably find restaurants like Tóng Lè Private Dining.

Known as the only restaurant in Singapore offering a unique dining experience in a revolving tower, diners can dine and soak in the panoramic views of the beautiful Marina Bay area.

Aside from the breathtaking views, the Chinese restaurant's menu offers age-old classics, re-interpreted for the contemporary palate.

This month's special is the juicy Western Australian Lobster, that's doused with White Peppercorn Sauce for that extra kick.

The restaurant also offers a wide selection of its own lunch and dinner sets for you to choose from, which includes starters, mains and desserts.

Tóng Lè Private Dining is located at 60 Collyer Quay, Tower, Level 8 & 10, OUE, Singapore 049322

Royal Albatross

Name something more romantic than going on a sunset dinner cruise, we'll wait.

Known as Singapore's only luxury Tall Ship, the Royal Albatross is a popular option amongst couples looking for a romantic dining spot that's out of the ordinary.

Choose from a five-course or seven-course dinner, and have your food served to your own private table on the upper deck, where you'll get to bask in the panoramic views of the city lights and the sunset.

After your dinner, move over to the air-conditioned Grand Salon where you can sit back, relax and unwind as you enjoy some live performances onboard.

Royal Albatross is located at 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

The Dragon Chamber

Welcomed by a chorus of "oohs and ahhs" is The Dragon Chamber.

With an entrance masked as a fridge door at a wanton mee stall located at Circular Road in Boat Quay, the restaurant is a great place for your "secret" gatherings.

So what's behind that fridge door you might ask? Well, you can expect a 93-seater space, that boasts a bar, a private dining area, and an even more private VVIP room.

But that's not the only thing that's impressive about the restaurant.

In fact, the place also serves up an excellent range of dishes that will leave you equally impressed.

Some of these dishes include the fan favourite Wagyu Truffle Beef Hor Fun; Firecracker Chicken and Maple Fritters; and the new Roasted Kou Shui Chicken, doused in the restaurant's special Szechuan sauce, chilli oil and dark vinegar.

The Dragon Chamber is located at 2 Circular Rd, Singapore 049358

NOX - Dine in the Dark

Let your senses take you on a journey at NOX located at Club Street.

For the uninitiated, the restaurant has made a name for itself for its unique concept that lets you dine in the dark.

Yes, you read that right. It's all about using your sense of taste, smell, touch and sound.

This time 'round, the new iteration of the dining-in-the-dark experience will feature refreshed dining and drinks menus, that include an extensive range of European-style dishes, spanning appetisers, mains, and desserts, that are seasonally refreshed to allow diners to have the full thrill of guessing what they're eating.

And as for the duration of the dining experience, diners can expect to dine in the dark over close to two hours, where you will get to indulge in 12 dishes, served four at a time, which you can pair with NOX's very own selection of wines and cocktails.

NOX - Dine in the Dark is located at 83 Club St, Singapore 069451

