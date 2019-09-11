5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals

We’ve got the west coast connection for you.
Generally believed to be named after the Governor of the Straits Settlements Cecil Clementi Smith, Clementi’s location makes it a little more accessible than other Western neighbourhoods in Singapore.
Having said that, we comb through the district for some highlights you mustn’t miss.
If you are a big fan of localised Indian food, this is a place not to be missed.
Get your fill of biryani (saffron rice with meat), Indian rojak (fruit and vegetable salad), and roti prata (local flat bread) from the stalls here.
For something out of the… bone, try some sup tulang (bone marrow soup) which will need you to extract marrow in mutton or beef bones.
Bonus: If you’re craving for some ice cream after your meal, head over to Ice Cream Frenzy nearby.
503 West Coast Drive, 120503
You don’t come to West Coast Park for the beach (there isn’t one) but this huge waterfront park is still a must-visit for a great day out in the sun.
The Adventure Play Area (pictured) is something that everyone in the family can enjoy, from toddlers to young adults.
There’s also a designated kite flying area, a marsh garden, a fitness area and even a dog run area.
(Another great nature spot to check out nearby is Clementi Woods Park next to West Coast Plaza)
Parallel to West Coast Highway
The only cinema in Clementi is tucked away in this environmentally sustainable building with a rooftop garden (which includes a playground).
Besides housing 10 movie theatres, there’s also a wide array of grub available such as Charcoal Thai and Prata Alley.
321 Clementi Avenue 3, 129905
Website
Who would have guessed this huge art supply store (all of 13,000 sq ft) is quietly located at Clementi Central?
Not only is it a great place for arts and craft supplies, the iconic store also has great gift ideas and activity supplies (such as easy paint by numbers kits) for kids.
451 Clementi Avenue 3, 120451
Website
Don’t we just love suburb surprises?
This HDB estate is home to Western food (Buttercake n Cream), cakes and pastries (Classic Cakes), seafood (Chin Huat Live Seafood), ice cream (The Daily Scoop) and local food (Sticks & Wings and Sunset Railway Cafe).
You will never go hungry around here. Buttercake n Cream (pictured) particularly has a great ambience and we love their rustic deco.
Clementi Street 12 and Sunset Way
This article was first published in The Finder.