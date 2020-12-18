5 reasons Square One Active Recovery is not your usual chiropractor

You may have been told by your friends or colleagues to try a chiropractor for your chronic pain.

You did a look online and you can’t seem to find one to your liking.

Today we will share with you how Square One Active Recovery is not your usual chiropractor and why you should always consider us first.

Chiropractor without the chiropractic adjustments

Square One Active Recovery is Singapore’s only chiropractic clinic that delivers long-term results without the need for any chiropractic adjustments!

When you go to a chiropractor for an adjustment, you do need feel super shiok after. However, the results are short-lived and you often have to go back regularly (up to three times a week)!

At Square One Active Recovery, our chiropractor Jesse uses exercise to help you find freedom from pain.

While exercise may not be the most comfortable or shiok option, it is the only treatment that doesn’t encourage dependency.

You can continue to do your exercises by yourself at home to facilitate recovery. This means better long-term outcomes, few sessions, and more cost savings!

The latest clinical studies have all recommended exercises as first-line treatment for chronic pain while clinical trials are starting to show that chiropractic adjustments does not work better than placebo!

If you have heard stories of people going to a chiropractor without any improvement, now you know why.

Chiropractic without the x-rays

We do not use x-rays at our chiropractic clinic PHOTO: Square One Active Recovery

Chiropractors often require their patients to go for x-rays. It may sound reasonable because x-rays can show us where the problem is and how we can fix the root cause, right?

Wrong.

Both Lancet and JAMA, prestigious medical journals, have advised against x-ray for everyday lower back pain patient.

Research from as long as ten years ago had already suggested that x-rays do not improve treatment outcomes. The latest research takes it further to show that patients who had undergone imaging have poorer sense of well-being and were eight times more likely to opt for surgery.

Needless to say, patients with x-rays spent more money on treatments than those who opt out of x-rays.

Having pain doesn’t mean you are broken

With exercise, we empower our clients to take control of their pain! PHOTO: Square One Active Recovery

You may have been often told that you are experiencing pain because something is damaged, broken, or abnormal.

This is simply not true.

In fact, most clinical guidelines agree that staying active is the most important thing a chronic pain patient can do!

In our day-to-day lives, we would have been in situations where pain is desirable, for example, deep tissue massage or foam rolling.

There is no need to demonise pain, especially since we are already aware that pain alone is not always bad.

We are annoyingly evidence-based

Our recovery programme is coaching focus so you can make the necessary lifestyle change for a full, functional, and pain-free life! PHOTO: Square One Active Recovery

By choosing to practise within a strict evidence-based framework, our clients are statistically more likely to get better.

We did offer an array of manual therapy — from chiropractic adjustments to dry needling — previously. However, our clients were taking too long to get better.

Since the realisation, we have transitioned to offering exercise therapy and lifestyle coaching to become Singapore’s first exercise-based chiropractic clinic.

It is common for chiropractic clinics in Singapore to sell packages upwards of 40 sessions. You will be surprised to hear that over 80% of our clients will leave our care within four to seven visits.

This is because we don’t offer any of the hands-on treatments that encourage dependency (i.e., you have to keep coming back for maintenance).

At Square One Active Recovery, we don’t do what sells best. We offer 100% evidence-based treatments.

No broscience. No marketing fluff. Only Results.

Health is more than absence of disease

We offer personal training services from weight loss to increasing general fitness to help our clients achieve true peak well-being. PHOTO: Square One Active Recovery

We are the only chiropractic clinic that offers personal training and clinical dietetics services.

We don’t think health is just being pain-free or disease-free.

We also don’t believe that you can only look for professional help only when you are sick.

Our personal trainers are equipped to help you keep your body robust and resilient while our accredited dietitian provides advice on what it means to eat healthy (aka no diet fads).

Choosing healthy behaviours such as exercising and eating well can help you achieve peak physical well-being and keep lifestyle diseases such as chronic pain, diabetes, and many cardiovascular diseases at bay.

This article is brought to you by Square One Active Recovery.