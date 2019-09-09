5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke

Not content with just hawking pork floss buns and peanut butter thick toasts, the BreadTalk empire is now going to acquire Food Junction, a relatively small-time food court operator.

Food Junction has merely 12 food courts, mostly in, well, “2nd choice” malls like Harbourfront Centre (instead of VivoCity) and Century Square (instead of Tampines Mall). In contrast, BreadTalk’s own Food Republic chain is an absolute beast.

This is by no means the first major food court acquisition in recent times. Just in Dec 2018, NTUC acquired the Kopitiam chain.

Obviously, some big-shot decision-makers believe that food courts are big businesses…

HUH, FOOD COURTS CAN MAKE MONEY MEH? BUT THEY'RE SO CHEAP!

The fact that BreadTalk has gone to great lengths ($80 million!) to acquire is Food Junction is going to surprise a significant chunk of Singaporeans, because many of us think that food courts are cheap.