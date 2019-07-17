5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore

Remember the good old days when a country club membership was right up there with the other Five Cs? While the other Four Cs (car, cash, condo, credit card) are still very much alive, nobody really cares about country clubs these days.

In fact, a recent news report revealed that country clubs are struggling to recruit younger members, and risk falling into obscurity.

Now, let's set aside the argument that less and less young people think walking around in Lacoste polo tees is cool and focus on the actual facilities offered by a country club.

In the past, a country club was a one-stop-shop for everything you could ever want to do in your spare time. Members would spend most of their free time at the club using the sporting facilities like pools, tennis courts and golf courses, eat their meals at the club restaurants and then play billiards or have a beer at the bar. Their entire social circles were derived from their clubs, so it's easy to see why they were willing to pay such a hefty price.

While clubs have started offering promotions on their membership fees in order to attract new members, they're ignoring the fact that many of the benefits they offer are simply obsolete. Short of reinventing themselves, they're going to face an inevitable decline if they don't start offering something new.

Here are 5 benefits of country clubs, and why young people these days prefer to get them elsewhere.

1. NETWORKING WITH LIKE-MINDED BUSINESS AND SOCIAL CONNECTIONS

I have parents of friends whose entire social lives revolve around the country clubs and town clubs they've been members of for decades. They are at their clubs several times a week, and each time they arrive they get excited about seeing all their friends again. In fact, those parents who are members of clubs seem to have more active social lives than those who don't.

That's understandable because a couple of decades ago, it was a lot harder to socialise and make friends than it is today. People didn't have the internet, so it was harder to find activities related to their interests or organise and participate in parties and events.

These days, thanks to the Internet, it's super easy to meet new people — and I'm not talking about Tinder. It seems like there's some block party or festival every other week. No matter how obscure or creepy your hobbies are, there's probably a group somewhere out there that brings together like-minded individuals. For example, if you like to run, there are numerous free and paid running groups that meet in the CBD after work.

Business connections are also less difficult to come by, with lots of big networking events advertised on platforms like Eventbrite and Meetup.

2. SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES