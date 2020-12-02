5 reasons why you should install a CCTV for home and commercial use in Singapore

If you are considering the option to install CCTV systems for your home or business, you may be wondering what some of the advantages may be to using one of these systems.

And the circle we will discuss the merits of CCTV cameras for home, as an addition to your security system and more. Here are some of the top 5 reasons why you should install a CCTV in Singapore:

A camera works as an immediate deterrent

Installing a CCTV system as part of your security system can act as an immediate deterrent for prospective criminals.

If you have a camera facing out to the street or a visible camera around your business it can often prevent people from attempting to make thefts, vandalism and more.

When there is a fear that a person may be caught or that evidence may be logged against them, there is far less of a chance that a crime may even be committed.

You can monitor activity

As well as acting as an excellent crime deterrent, a CCTV system can have the added benefit of being able to monitor your home or business. With CCTV at workplace you could log workplace incidents, track where staff are and even determine when deliveries are occurring at the workplace.

Monitoring activity at the home can be useful for making sure your kids are safe and staying on track with what is happening when you are away. Having ongoing monitoring for your home or business can be a great way to access peace of mind.

Evidence collection

In the event that an incident occurs at your home or business, having a CCTV system with a record of storage on hand can provide additional evidence. A CCTV camera can deliver a record of the exact time, location and suspects involved in a crime.

The installation of a CCTV system today could help you with your insurance case later on and with proving your case in a difficult situation.

Keeping you safe

Being able to check the perimeter of your property without going outside if there is a dangerous situation going on can be crucial.

CCTV can be installed to help you monitor incidents, identify visitors before you answer the door and make sure that your family and staff members can stay safe. A CCTV camera can act just like a peep hole but with a greater degree of security from a multi-camera system.

Reliability

Once these systems are installed and appropriately protected, all you need to do is make sure that the camera lens is cleaned and unobstructed. Installing high-quality technology with CCTV can make sure that you will access monitoring at night and in a variety of weather conditions.

Minimal maintenance is required on the systems and they can act as a protection and monitoring method for your property over years.

