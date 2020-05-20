5 reasons you're getting pimples & breaking out even when at home

It may seem like you're doing all the right things: You're not wearing makeup; you're not leaving the house, and you're even eating home food, so why are you still getting pimples and breaking out?

We got two skincare experts to break down some of the reasons you could still be breaking out even though you're at home.

You're not cleansing regularly

It's easy to forgo your regular cleansing routine when you're at home. After all, you're not wearing any makeup, and you haven't left the house at all.

But Dr Michelle Wong, Medical Doctor at IDS Clinic, says one shouldn't be lazy when it comes to cleansing.

"Being lazy with this step leads to the build-up of sebum and dead skin cells in our skin follicles and encourages the growth of Propionibacterium acnes. This leads to inflammation of our sebaceous glands and acne."

Dr Karen Soh, Medical Director of Prive Clinic, agrees, adding that it is important to remember that acne is not caused by a dirty face.

And that if you are prone to breakouts it does not mean you are not taking proper care of your skin. She also cautions that washing your face several times a day can irritate your skin, leading to more breakouts.

"I recommend washing your face at least once a day with a gentle cleanser, preferably at night (when your face is coated with a day's worth of dirt)."

You're not exfoliating

PHOTO: Unsplash

Exfoliating your skin helps get rid of dead skin cells and impurities that can eventually lead to pimples and breakouts. When pores get clogged, it tends to make them appear larger as they expand to fill with impurities.

Exfoliation helps unclog enlarged pores, and helps to smooth the skin by dissolving dead skin cells, and this in turn minimises the appearance of pores.

"However, it can aggravate chronic or cystic acne if not done gently and correctly," warns Dr Soh. She suggests using a chemical exfoliant on acne-prone skin.

"You'll help minimise bacteria, clear the surface of the [dead] skin, and still preserve the benefits of the natural oils of the skin. This method offers more effective results than mechanical exfoliation, which focuses on the type of exfoliator tool used to slough away dead skin."

You're stressed

These are definitely unusual times and it's normal to be worried, anxious and stressed about everything from how your grandparents are faring to whether you're still going to have a job at the end of this all.

And this could also be one of the reasons you're breaking out.

"Stress is a common trigger of acne," confirms Dr Wong. "When we are stressed, our brain stimulates our adrenal glands to release cortisol, a steroid hormone. Cortisol stimulates our sebaceous glands to produce sebum, which causes our skin to become oily and clog more easily."

And we all know that is the perfect recipe for breakouts.

You're eating all the wrong food

PHOTO: Pixabay

Cupcakes, cookies, banana bread, pizza, pasta, you've elevated your cooking and baking skills during circuit breaker. It's natural to crave comfort food when you're stressed.

And we're sorry to be the bearers of bad news here… but these could also be one of the reasons you're getting pimples while still at home.

"Dairy can be an exacerbating factor when it comes to acne because of elevated hormones in milk," explains Dr Soh. So if you know you're especially sensitive, try your best to avoid that bowl of ice-cream when watching TV or the cheese platter with your weekly Zoom wine sessions with the girls.

"Also, try to reduce your sugar and trans fat intake," says Dr Soh. "A poor diet can definitely aggravate the blemishes you already have so it is important to make smart decisions when it comes to diet in order to both improve your overall health and combat acne blemishes."

You're picking at your pimples

Being at home, with no one but your family to see you can seem like a free pass to pick and pop your pimples.

But Dr Wong says to avoid doing this because "picking or popping acne with improper equipment or technique may lead to more inflammation, scarring and more breakouts."

In fact, it's best to keep your hands off your face altogether as touching it often leads to transfer of bacteria from your hands to your face making you more susceptible to breakout.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.