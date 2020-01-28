5 riskiest nations for contracting dengue fever in Southeast Asia

Read also

As all reports covered 2019 up to November or mid-December, there were no major discrepancies caused by seasonality, allowing us to use this metric as a confident standardised measure.

Next, we paired the number of cases with each nation's population size to determine case density. After all, a larger country is more likely to have a larger number of reported cases than a small country might, even if density of cases reported is much higher in the smaller country.

We also drew data from the World Health Organisation to compare the number of deaths from dengue in each country as of 2016, and paired this data with 2016 population rates to determine standardised mortality rates. To bring this information together, we applied an intensity factor across subgroup values to accentuate spacing between the values, parse out "ties," and arrive at a final rank value.

SUBCATEGORY: DENGUE CASE & DEATH DENSITY

Sources: Country government websites (case reports), Worldometers (population), World Health Organisation Department of Information, Evidence and Research (death reports)

PHOTO: ValueChampion

ACCESS TO QUALITY MEDICAL CARE

Contracting a virus becomes riskier when adequate medical care is not accessible. To integrate this factor into our ranking, we considered several data points. First, we recorded each nation's score on the IHME's 2016 Healthcare Access and Quality [HAQ] Index, which measures "mortality to incidence ratios from causes that, in the presence of quality healthcare, should not result in death."