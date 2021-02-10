5 romantic spots to drive out to this Valentine's Day (2021)

It is genuine that buying a bouquet of roses and booking those tacky couple seats at the cinema are conventional ideas for a date. In the spirit of Valentine's, we've helped you pick out 5 romantic spots that you can drive to.

Valentine's Day can be stressful for most guys, due to the endless possibilities of making it a truly unforgettable occasion.

Most girls indeed want to have fun, and to satisfy them for a date goes as far as finding the best romantic spot, such as nature parks or alfresco dining experience.



What if we told you that "even the nights are better" and "even the days are brighter" just by taking your other half out for a spin in your flashy car?

We've evaluated these five romantic spots for you to drive to. Let the countdown begin!

Colbar at Whitchurch Road

Starting with Colbar Cafe at Whitchurch Road, a little-known area located just behind the MediaCorp building.

The old school Kopitiam ambience reminisces of the era back in the late '80s, it serves mainly local and Western cuisines.

The best part is you will get to enjoy free parking!



Address: Colbar Cafe, 9A Whitchurch Rd, Singapore 138839

Changi Coastline

Changi Point Coastal Walk is an approximately 2.2-kilometre stretch offering beautiful views of the coastline. There are... Posted by NParks on Saturday, December 19, 2020

The whole of Changi coastline takes you through Changi Point and then to Changi Beach Park, followed by a drive down south towards Changi Coast Walk.

Take a stroll along Changi Point, and you'll be greeted with an amazing sea view spanning across the shoreline.

The finger -blue hour morning light painting @ Changi Beach Park Posted by GVR Photography on Sunday, August 18, 2019

At the end of Changi Point, you will find yourself at Changi Beach Park, and there lies “The Finger” sculpture. According to legendary folklore, it fell off from a gigantic statue that guided mythical civilisation ships.

Now it stands at Changi Beach guiding us towards the mysterious direction.

As the sun is setting, you will start browsing through your Google Map to look for your next mysterious destination to enjoy a romantic dinner for two. Well, we've got your problem solved!

Take a drive down south of Tanah Merah Coastal Road towards Changi Coast Walk. And you'll find three hidden alfresco restaurants. Namely Belly View, Stella and Gurame - either of which is definitely the best choice for a date night.

Address: Changi Point and Changi Coast Walk

Mount Faber

Naik kereta gantung ke Faber Peak untuk mendapatkan pemandangan yang tak tertandingi. 📍Dusk Restaurant @ Faber Peak 📷 The Smart Local Posted by VisitSingapore on Thursday, June 20, 2019

We can't go wrong with this, the Mount Faber is the only mountain in Singapore. Well, it is technically a hill, but we call it a mountain, so that’s that.

Up there, you can find a couple of outdoor restaurants, the Dusk Restaurant & Bar or Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro. Both offer a magnificent view of the Greater Southern Waterfront and Sentosa Island.

Thereafter, take a stroll in the Faber Peak's garden of happy promises, visitors can spot the iconic Bell of Happiness.

Apparently, when newlyweds ring it together, they will be blessed with everlasting happiness, peace and harmony.

Address: Along Mount Faber Road

Dempsey Hill

Here’s a photo to brighten your Monday! Thanks to @yoda_leia_chihuahuas on Instagram for this beautiful shot capturing the two cuties against the backdrop of Dempsey Hill and the fluffy altocumulus clouds! Posted by Dempsey Hill on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Dempsey Hill is a popular lifestyle destination filled with plenty of retail and gourmet options. Whether you are in the mood for art, gourmet shopping, dining, drinks or ice cream, you'll definitely be spoilt for choices.

It is an excellent escape from the bustling city just off Orchard Road, thanks to its tranquil and untouched greenery.

Since the location is well-known for its lush greenery and colonial bungalows, that's good news for those avid Instagram users.

You can either take photos with the old buildings as a backdrop or enjoy a car spotting session while your missus goes shopping (lots of cool cars to spot up there).

Address: Dempsey Road

Raffles Marina lighthouse

Standing still at the west is the Raffles Marina lighthouse, located just a stone throw away from the Tuas Checkpoint. Driving there, indeed makes you feel as though you are going to Malaysia for your Valentine's getaway.

Be sure to seize an opportunity to watch the evening sunset at Raffles Marina lighthouse viewpoint. Afterwards, you can head to Marina Bistro, offering alfresco dining experience overlooking the Johor Straits.

No doubt, this will be the best spot for your Valentine's Day date!

Address: Raffles Marina, 10 Tuas West Dr, Singapore 638404