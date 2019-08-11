5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch

Product launches, exhibitions, conferences, workshops and showroom openings: After only six years, Danish festival 3 Days of Design has become a not-to-be-missed rendezvous for everyone interested in the Scandinavian creative scene.

The 2019 edition -- which took place from May 23-25 -- featured more than 150 events all over Copenhagen.

Spanish designer Jaime Hayon was charged with creating a new graphic identity for the festival.

Established brands and young talents were present (including &Tradition, File Under Pop, Hay and Mater) to showcase their inventiveness. We spot five trends and some of the best products on view.

TREND 1: PLAYFUL COLOURS

PHOTO: Home & Decor

There is no reason to be afraid of bright colours in an interior space. On the contrary, these tones bring energy and joy. Using a mix of bright colours in a room also allows you to mix and match your existing furniture with new ones when it's time fo a new look.

Montana System

Hand in hand with Danish designer Margrethe Odgaard, furniture brand Montana developed a new colour palette with 30 variations for its iconic shelves, which also come in different sizes and shapes.

Oslo Side Chair from Muuto

Designed by Anderssen & Voll, this chair can easily be used in a home, office, restaurant or hotel, thanks to its embracing back and comfortable seat. In beige, grey, green, pink or blue, the Oslo Side chair fits any space.

TREND 2: JAPANESE INSPIRATION

PHOTO: Home & Decor

In recent years, the dialogue between Western and Eastern cultures and aesthetics has become increasingly prominent, as shown by collaborations between designers and brands with very different yet complementary backgrounds. Pure lines and natural materials characterise these simple and elegant pieces.

Japanese Dining Stool by Kristina Dam

"The design is a mix of Japanese minimalism and Nordic functionality, and the end result is a beautiful and multifunctional oak chair -- such as a dining room chair, a side table for your living room or a bedside table," says Danish designer Kristina Dam.

Karimoku Case Study

Based in Japan and developed by the country's largest wood furniture manufacturer, Karimoku, this new contemporary lifestyle brand launched its first furniture collection in collaboration with Norm Architects and Keiji Ashizawa during the 2019 edition of 3 Days of Design in an exhibition hosted by The Kinfolk Gallery.

Anza from Please Wait to be Seated

Meaning "to sit at ease" in Japanese, Anza comprises a pouf, bench and coffee table. The collection was created by Portuguese designer Rui Pereira and Japanese designer Ryosuke Fukusada, who updated a Kyoto-based textile originally produced in the 18th century with a patchwork pattern and new colour scale.

TREND 3: DETAIL ORIENTED

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The difference between good and great design lies in the details. For some designers and brands, this philosophy is at the heart of everything. Nothing is left to chance, as even the littlest thing can make a product unique.

Setago JH27 from &Tradition

In Spanish, "seta" means mushroom; the word also describes the small proportions of this quirky lamp, inspired by the artistry of a Japanese lantern. "I wanted to create a lamp that prioritised versatility," says designer Jaime Hayon. "The Setago's cord-free feature means it is extremely adaptable, equally suitable indoors as well as outside."

MG 101 Dining Chair from Malte Gormsen

Available in Dark Nature, Grey Nature and White Nature, the MG 101 dining chair is part of the Holmen collection designed by Space Copenhagen for Danish cabinet maker Malte Gormsen, which focuses on craftsmanship.

Frama's Senses Exhibition

Renowned for furniture and accessories with pure lines, as well as apothecary products created with natural ingredients, Danish studio Frama presented the exhibition "Senses" curated by Louisa Grey (founder of London-based House of Grey) during 3 Days of Design.

TREND 4: MUTED TONES

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Among one of the best ways to enable the combination of pieces from different collections is the fact that brands and designers often choose soft hues to create a neutral backdrop, ensuring that a product will stand the test of time. Black, white and beige are some safe choices.

New Works Showroom

In collaboration with Lotta Agaton Interiors, New Works opened its new showroom in the heart of Copenhagen during 3 Days of Design. "Materials are at the core of everything we do at New Works," the team says. "To create sculptural objects that have their own voice, while complementing each other, honest materiality is key."

Bonbon from Hay

Hand-woven, the Bonbon Lamp by Serbian-born designer Ana Kras is a one-of-a-kind collection inspired by her drawings. To give shape to unique lampshades -- each with slight variations -- Ana used the idea of wrapping cotton-wool yarn around powder-coated steel frames.

TREND 5: WELCOMING SHAPES

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Being at home has to be synonymous with feeling comfortable and peaceful. The use of round shapes for furniture and decorative accessories is key, for it can easily transform the atmosphere of a space to be warm and inviting.

Paustian Modular Sofa

Created with different modules and designed by Erik Rasmussen in 1969, this sculptural sofa features a bold form that looks as on-trend today as the year it was launched. The curved back feels especially inviting.

Pepo from Normann Copenhagen

Designed by Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri, these ceramic jars -- available in black, grey, dusty blue or pink -- have an organic silhouette and feature a contrast between the matte and glossy glazing. They can be used for storage, as a vase or as an element of decoration.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.