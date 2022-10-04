5 shops to satisfy your hankering for a sandwich

We all have cravings, and those cravings can be extravagant, or they can be simple. And sometimes, they can be as simple as a sandwich.

For the next instalment of mGuides, it's all about sandwiches!

Instead of your run-of-the-mill sandwiches that are just some meat and/or vegetables in between two slices of bread, the sandwiches on this list are much more substantial than that, and are guaranteed to satisfy your cravings.

Steeple's Deli

PHOTO: Facebook/Steeple's Deli

It's only fair that we start out with the oldest name on this list, and Steeple's Deli has been around since 1981.

Located in Tanglin Shopping Centre, they dish out renditions of classic sandwiches like the Reuben, Pastrami, Cuban and BLT, just to name a few.

The decor has barely changed since they opened, and Steeple's Deli looks like a time capsule of the eighties, with its wood counter, chalkboard menus and old-fashioned bar stools.

Tanglin Shopping Centre has available parking, so be quick to head there as Steeple's Deli will be moving out soon due to the successful en-bloc sale of the building.

Address: 19 Tanglin Rd, #02-25, Singapore 247909

Operating Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 5.30pm

Parking: Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, $3.50 for the first hour, $1.75 for the next subsequent 30 minutes.

Monday to Friday after 6pm: $3.60 per entry from 6pm to 8am the following day

Saturday, 8am to 6pm, $3.50 for the first hour, $1.75 for the next subsequent 30 minutes. After 6pm, $3.60 per entry from 6pm to 8am the following day

Sundays and public holidays: $3.60 per entry from 8am to 8am the following day.

Park Bench Deli

PHOTO: Facebook/Park Bench Deli

Next up is Park Bench Deli! Located at Telok Ayer, customers have a full view of the open concept kitchen, where they can witness the staff preparing their food a la minute.

Besides classic sandwiches like the Ham & Cheese and Pastrami Reuben, they also have more interesting ones like Crispy Tofu and Turkey Avocado!

Park Bench Deli is the modern epitome of a sandwich shop, with an extensive menu that includes pancakes, burritos and even housemade desserts. They also have a selection of beers and wine.

Parking along the street at Telok Ayer Street can be difficult, so do consider parking at one of the office buildings that surround the area instead.

Address: 179 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068627

Operating Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 4pm

Parking: Street parking rates apply

Korio

PHOTO: Instagram/koriosg

If what you desire is a sandwich that is generously loaded, you won't be disappointed with Korio. If you need proof, just look at the photo above.

With their playful names and takes on sandwiches, you're bound to find something to satisfy your hunger. There's also no neat way to eat their sandwiches, so make sure you have serviettes handy!

Do take note that there also isn't any space available within Korio to dine in, so you'll have to find somewhere else to savour your food. Parking is easily available within Far East Square, where Korio is located.

So if you can't wait to find a table, you could use your car as one!

Address: 135 Amoy St, #01-03, Singapore 049964

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 1.30pm. Saturday, 9am to 1pm

Parking: Monday to Friday before 6pm, $2.14 per 30 minutes from 6am to 6pm.

Monday to Friday after 6pm, $3.21 per entry from 6pm to 6am the following day.

Saturday and Sunday, $3.21 per entry from 6am to 6am the following day.

Samwitch

PHOTO: Facebook/Samwitch

Now this is something not seen very often, a sandwich shop nestled in the heartlands.

Located in Hougang Central, Samwitch offers only three sandwiches with beef, chicken and fish, which does make your choice a lot simpler than the other shops. And sometimes, simpler is better.

Besides sandwiches, there are also a variety of housemade teas and coffees available. And while they aren't Halal-certified, Samwitch doesn't use pork or lard in any of their dishes.

Best of all, being located at Hougang Central, you can get there easily by both car or public transport.

Address: 806 Hougang Central, #01-152, Singapore 530806

Operating Hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 8pm

Parking: HDB parking rates apply

Banh Mi Thit by Star Baguette

PHOTO: Facebook/Banh Mi Thit

For a change, how about an Asian sandwich?

While Banh Mi may not be the first or most predominant choice for Vietnamese food, give the ones at Banh Mi Thit a try.

You know they are serious about their food when their baguettes are made in-house, as well as the staff being predominantly Vietnamese.

Choose from beef, chicken, pork and ham, before fresh vegetables are added to the sandwich to provide a flavour and texture contrast.

Best of all, their Banh Mi starts from $3.80, the most affordable on this list. As for parking, streetside parking is available both along Geylang Road and the adjacent streets.

Address: 543 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389498

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm

Parking: Street parking rates apply

Combined itinerary

We have plotted out the location of all the sandwich shops onto Google Maps for your ease of navigation! So, start making plans now to check them all out, for we're confident you won't be disappointed!

This article was first published in Motorist.