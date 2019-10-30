5 signs your work stress is self-imposed and how to reset

Read also

And if you keep sliding down, you'll eventually reach the breaking point because there's only so much a human can handle.

And it's tough to resolve this if you can't think clearly enough to stop it every time your mind starts panicking.

So what is the solution? It's to figure a way to think more clearly when bad things happen.

We have three objective things we like to do to stop ourselves from letting drama take over.

Ask friends for honest feedback. Get them to be your sounding board, and try to figure things out with them, instead of only venting.

Observe your colleagues (the ones who don't break down under stress) - how do they handle stress when they're given similar tasks? Is there anything they do that you could emulate yourself?

Reflect over questions designed to make you think objectively, which we've mentioned below.

Counter-questions: "Am I taking my worrying too far? Am I panicking now or am I calm?

What are the facts of this situation? How would others deal with this?

How can I move forward, so that I get closer to solving the problem?"

5. YOU'RE WORRIED ABOUT OTHERS PERCEPTIONS OF YOU

This type of stress usually stems out of low self-esteem, meaning you inaccurately think that people see you negatively.

You might be worried about how they perceive your personality, efficacy, or maybe even how you look.

And it can get tiring to constantly worry about such things.

Instead of worrying, take on a problem-solving mentality.

If it makes sense to tackle your problem head on, then dedicate as much time as you can to working on it.

Here's an example. If you're worried you'll be perceived as ineffective or unproductive, stressing out about it only serves to make you more unproductive.

And the only solution is to jump into your work, get it done, and figure out how to be more productive as you go along.