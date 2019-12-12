5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress

PHOTO: Unsplash
theAsianparent

Did you know that all mattresses play host to sweat, germs, dead skin cell, excess oil, stains and dust mites?

Which is why you do need to know how to clean your mattress and to clean it diligently from time to time.

You should clean your pillows at least twice a year and you're encouraged to do the same for mattresses.

But if you really can't then do it once a year at the very least.

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR MATTRESS

VACUUM

PHOTO: Instagram/raycop_usa

After sending all the covers and mattress protector to the wash, if it is sunny out, put your pillows out in the sun for a bit. Next, you will need to get rid of all the dust, hair and goodness know what else that has accumulated over the year.

There are speciality mattress vacuums for this with built-in beaters and UV lights. But if you did not splurge on one, a regular vacuum cleaner with a mattress or upholstery attachment and very strong suction would also get the job done.

Be sure to place the attachment nozzle firmly onto the mattress so that it can remove all the gunk more effectively.

SPOT CLEAN

PHOTO: The Asian Parent

How to clean your mattress by spot cleaning to remove a stain? It really depends on what kind of stain it is. We really hope it wasn't coffee!

But how about bodily secretions like urine, blood and possibly even sperm? Tough stains and blood are extremely hard to remove if they have been left there for too long. Here are some spot cleaning methods you can try out:

  • Mix 2 tbsp. baking soda, 1 tsp. dish soap and 1 cup 3 per cent hydrogen peroxide into a spray bottle. Use this solution on stains immediately because hydrogen peroxide breaks down very fast. Spray and blot with a clean cloth and discard the remaining solution if it is not used.
  • Alternatively, you can also use a non-toxic, natural enzyme cleaner that can chemically break down stains and odours. Just follow the instructions on the label.
  • Or, you can also make a paste of lemon juice and salt. Apply it to the stain and leave it for 30-60 minutes. Wipe off everything with a clean towel.

DEODORISE

Baking Soda. PHOTO: Pexels

Build up of sweat and also humidity can leave your mattress smelling a little meh. To get rid of that 'wet' smell, lightly scatter some baking soda over the entire surface of your bed and leave it there a couple of hours. Some tips even suggest you spray a diluted solution of vinegar and water first before scattering the baking soda.

Not only will the soda remove all that yucky smell, but it will also absorb any moisture or excess liquid especially during spot cleaning. The result is a clean smelling mattress after you vacuum off all the baking soda making sure to remove all excess powder.

AERATION

PHOTO: Unsplash

But the best way how to clean your mattress is to use sunlight and fresh air. But nobody is going to haul their super thick mattress out to sun and honestly, there's hardly any space! So the next best thing is to aerate your bedroom.

Open the windows up and let fresh air flow through your bedroom. Don't underestimate what a little bit of fresh air and sun can do to your mattress, even if it is not direct sunlight.

COVER AND PROTECT

PHOTO: IKEA

Last but not least, always protect your mattress with a mattress protector and fitted sheet. This ensures that your mattress stays clean for longer, but also protects it from future stains.

But aside from knowing how to clean your mattress, make it a practice to make your bed on a daily basis. Make it that your mattress is one that you would look forward to, at the end of a tiring day.

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
Home works tips Home works

