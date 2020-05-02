5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

A cluttered kitchen countertop will drastically affect your productivity and effectiveness while you are rushing to prepare and cook meals for the family. If you need help to tame your messy kitchen workstation, fret not!

Here are 5 simple ways to end your struggle with untidy, chaotic kitchen countertop!

#1. BUILD A KITCHEN APPLIANCE GARAGE

You have heard of a pantry garage; so what about a kitchen appliance garage?

A kitchen appliance garage a specially designated storage area for all the appliances used for food preparation, processing, cooking and even cleaning.

A kitchen appliance garage is a great way to keep the kitchen counter clutter-free since it is specially built to store the numerous appliances, of all shapes and sizes, neatly out of sight, while keeping them within easy reach!

The kitchen appliance garage can easily be built at the corner, below and even above the kitchen countertop.

#2. LEVERAGE ON MULTI-PURPOSE KITCHEN APPLIANCES

PHOTO: Products GE Appliances

When the kitchen counter space comes as a premium, kitchen space is extremely precious.

Hence, you should de-cluttering the kitchen counter by replacing the uni-single purpose kitchen appliances with dual or multi-purpose ones.

As the quality of multi-purpose appliances have improved over the years, these appliances will be able to make the kitchen more time and space-efficient!

For instance, the GE® Smart countertop microwave oven comes equipped with the Scan-To-Cook Technology, which helps to prepare the food perfectly as how the manufacturer intended, with just a barcode scan.

It also allows for voice command, control through Google Assistant and Alexa.

The June Oven, a Swiss army of the kitchen, is a 7 in 1 convection oven, air fryer, dehydrator, slow cooker, broiler, toaster and warming drawer.

Hence, just imagine the amount of money and space you can save by using the June Oven!

On top of this, it also has an app for you to use your phone to operate it and over 200 professionally developed automatic cook-programs.

#3. RETHINK HOW THE KITCHEN SINK SHOULD BE USED