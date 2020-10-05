5 Singapore platforms to help you find all the promo codes you will ever need

There are many reasons many of us shop online, other than we have to right now due to “Circuit Breaker” restrictions.

There’s the sheer variety of products, convenience, as well as the fact that it can be (substantially) cheaper to do so – with promo codes being one important way to stretch your shopping dollars.

While you can try searching for a specific promotion or offer online, chances are you might end up filtering through pages worth of expired codes before finding a code that actually works.

In addition, while there are several great international sites to look for promo codes or coupons, some of the codes are applicable for use within a certain country and may not list any codes that can be used in Singapore.

To help you save time while you attempt to save money, here are some 5 Singapore-based promo code websites and platforms that you bookmark for updated, relevant and active codes that you can use to source for the best coupons, deals and promotions online.

#1 iPrice.sg

Founded in 2014, iPrice.sg is operated by the Malaysia-based online shopping aggregator of the same name. It is also one of the biggest players of the promo code platform in the region. It offers users promo codes from many online retailers, including e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Zalora.

Besides promo codes, iPrice.sg also allows users to browse for products and compare prices from different online stores. Users can simply click on the option, which will lead them directly to the online store.

Currently, iPrice has over 1,000 merchants onboard, including many well-known platforms that are relevant in Singapore such as lifestyle, fashion, takeaways and even holidays. It offers more than 500 million products and 3,000 ready-to-use coupons and promo codes.

#2 Cuponation

PHOTO: Cuponation

Cuponation is a major website that offers a myriad of promo codes on different online platforms and e-commerce sites.

Unlike iPrice.sg however, Cuponation offers exclusive promotions through tie-ups with selected e-commerce merchants, as well as curation of relevant promo codes from different e-commerce channels, to coincide with festive seasons and online sale periods, such as Black Friday, 12.12 sale and even the Circuit Breaker phase.

In addition, Cuponation allows users to contribute information on promo codes, which will then be verified and posted on the website by a staff member.

#3 SGCodes

The SGCodes Telegram Channel is different from other platforms in the way it presents the promo codes – through push notifications from Telegram. SGCodes has dozens of useful promo codes across different categories and providers, such as food delivery and ride-hailing apps.

SGCodes also has a Facebook Page and Instagram profile with the same promotions and coupons, so if you’re predominantly on those social networks, you can opt to follow them there too.

#4 SGDTips

For those who are into food and lifestyle, they can turn to SGDTips . This aggregator site consolidates not just promo codes and online sales and promotions, it also features coupons that can be used for offline and retail purchases.

For those who prefer to see and touch the products before making a purchase, SGDTips also features a list of retail promotions and sale that you should know.

#5 VoucherCodes

VoucherCodes is similar to some of the above-mentioned aggregator sites, and provides a myriad of promo codes on different online platforms and e-commerce sites.