5 Singaporean girls share their real routines and skincare secrets

As you can tell, we are pretty kaypoh when it comes to all things beauty.

We’re always curious about what products work for people as it helps us navigate the constantly changing beauty landscape.

With so many products on the market, we understand it can be challenging to find products that work well for you.

Which is why we talked to five women about their real skincare routines and the products they swear by.

Whether it’s an elaborate ten-step process or a more minimalistic approach, we are getting them to spill all the deets.

MICHELLE VARINATA, 26

Skin type: Oily SKINCARE ROUTINE I start my day by washing my face with the Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser, then I use an essence to wake my skin up. The Skin Firm’s Youth Therapy Essence is amazing for that glow. The Allies of Skin Probiotic Mist is super hydrating as well. Then, I use Dr. Barbara Sturm’s anti-pollution serum to protect my skin from pollutants (as well as blue light from my computer) and top it off with sunscreen (from The Skin Firm). I use 111Skin’s Y Theorem Space Gel underneath my eyes to eliminate dark circles. I also use La Roche Posay’s Effaclar Mat Moisturizer to eliminate oil. My night routine is pretty much the same except for the sunscreen, and I use Bioderma micellar water to remove my make-up. I mask once in a while when my skin needs it and my favourite is Ahava’s Dead Sea Purifying Mud Mask to help decongest my skin. I’m all about quality regardless of price, no hype, and in general, I try to avoid anything that contains pore-clogging ingredients, parabens or artificial perfumes. HOW MUCH DO YOU SPEND ON SKINCARE? I basically don’t spend on a monthly basis. But if I run out of certain products, I spend upwards of $200 because of having to buy it in bulk so that I can curb monthly spending. Plus, I usually stock up when there’s a sale happening.

KIMBERLY ONG, 24

Skin type: Combination/Dry SKINCARE ROUTINE I keep my routine simple in the morning starting with the Fourth Ray Beauty AM to PM Gel cleanser, followed by Thayers Rose Petal Hazel Toner. Then, I use either The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2 per cent + B5 serum or Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drops, depending on how dry my skin feels. Read also How much skincare product should you really be using? We break it down for you I pat on The Face Shop Yehwadam Heaven Grade Ginseng Regenerating Eye Cream and moisturise with Tatcha The Water Cream. Finally, I never forget sunscreen and I’m currently using one from Sulwhasoo. At night, my cleansing routine is the same, except that I would do a first cleanse with Fourth Ray Beauty BFD cleansing oil. I use the The Ordinary hyaluronic acid serum at night too because it really hydrates my skin deeply without feeling heavy. Finally, I apply eye cream and a good amount of The Face Shop Yehwadam Pure Brightening Cream mixed with a few drops of BYBI Bakuchiol Booster before I hop into bed. I also mask one to two times a week: specifically Paparecipe Honey sheet mask for hydration and Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying mask for decongestion. HOW MUCH DO YOU SPEND ON SKINCARE? I would say around $400 to $500 about four times a year when I have to repurchase products. Plus, I also do a regular hydrating facial with extractions every once in a while. SOFIA KIM, 22 Skin type: Combination/Oily SKINCARE ROUTINE In the morning, I cleanse my face with Kiehl’s Calendula Cleanser and tone with Sulwhasoo Bloomstay Vitalizing Water. After a spritz of the Saturday Skin Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist, I apply either a serum or face oil, depending on how my skin feels. Currently, I’m switching between Lancome Advanced Genefique, Laneige White Dew Original Ampoule Essence and Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Oil. Then I finish my daytime routine with Dr Jart V7 Tonight Light Tone-Up Cream, which also evens out my skin a bit, and sunblock. At night, after removing my makeup and cleansing, I tone with Son and Park Beauty Water and mist to keep skin damp for deeper absorption. I use a sheet mask (whatever I have on hand) or drench cotton pads with essence for a DIY mask. For the serum step, I alternate between a few depending on how my skin is feeling. Some that I use are Dear Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Serum, Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Power Serum and Drunk Elephant B Hydra mixed with T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Night serum. I follow that with eye cream, moisturiser and a lip mask. HOW MUCH DO YOU SPEND ON SKINCARE? I spend on a facial every month—I need to decongest my skin and need extractions done professionally so as to minimise scarring. Overall, I tend to spend roughly $100 on products whenever I am restocking. KARISA SUKAMTO, 26 View this post on Instagram MVP of island living : 👒✌🏻 A post shared by KARISA ❥ (@karisakaleido) on Aug 21, 2019 at 12:42am PDT Skin type: Normal SKINCARE ROUTINE In the morning, I usually splash some water on my face as my skin is pretty balanced at the moment. Then, I use a vitamin C serum and followed by a hydrating one. Currently, I am loving Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Day Serum and Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair (ANR) for that. In fact, I use the ANR both day and night because it’s so hydrating. Read also The one skincare step even some celebs are getting wrong I lock everything in with a lightweight moisturiser like La Mer’s Moisturising Cool Gel Cream and follow that with whatever sunblock I have on hand. At night, I cleanse my skin with a Shiseido face cleanser and then pat on La Mer’s The Tonic to prep the skin. I focus a lot on hydration so I’ll layer the Advanced Night Repair under Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate before sealing it all in with Drunk Elephant’s Marula Oil. Adding this facial oil really nourishes my skin after sitting in an air-conditioned office the whole day. HOW MUCH DO YOU SPEND ON SKINCARE? I like to invest in my skincare so most of the products I use are high-end. However, I don’t really spend as much as many might think as I only buy them when I run out of something. So, some months I spend a lot, other months I don’t spend at all. SARA KIM, 24 Skin type: Combination SKINCARE ROUTINE I’m always rushing in the morning so my routine is pretty simple. I begin my day by gently cleansing with Drunk Elephant’s Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, followed by Kiehl’s Calendula Toner. I tend to like products that soothe and calm for this step. Then, I finish off with Make P:rem Safe Me Relief Moisture Cream and the Blueberry Sunscreen from Innisfree. My night skincare routine is the same in terms of cleansing and toning. Then I just mix Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Night serum, Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer and a couple drops of Marula Oil, slap it on my face and call it a day. I don’t usually mask, but when I do, I like the IDS Derma Shield mask for a boost of intense hydration. HOW MUCH DO YOU SPEND ON SKINCARE? I don’t do facials, so that helps me save cash, and I usually only buy skincare products once every few months. Each time I spend between $100 and $200. This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.