5 Singaporean side hustles you can do to earn extra income in 2023

If you're a millennial like me, you're probably super sian about the rising cost of living in Singapore. Gone are the days when one source of income seems sufficient to cover your current expenses and future plans. This is especially the case when the average salary is not rising in tandem with inflation.

It's no wonder why so many of us are turning to side hustles to supplement our income. In 2023, there are more opportunities than ever to earn extra cash on the side, whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply enjoy a bit of financial freedom.

It doesn't matter if you're a student, full-time employee, or a stay-at-home parent, there's a side hustle out there that can help you achieve your financial goals. While we covered a few a few options last year, here are five more you can do in Singapore in 2023.

1. Groom Stylist / Bridal Make-Up Artiste

Let's start with something I'm actually doing doing myself. I have to be honest though, I've never considered myself as an expert in fashion of any sorts. But what I've always been curious about is how grooms get themselves ready on their big day.

While I'm aware of bridal make-up artists or Mak Andam, I didn't even know that a groom equivalent role even existed. But as long as you have an interest to learn, you can consider becoming a groom stylist or bridal make-up artist.

Many couples are willing to pay for professional services to ensure they look their best on their wedding day. There are mentors in the wedding industry who are always on the lookout to train newcomers so that you can be part of their freelance talent pool.

The best part is you don't even have to source for your own couples. The assignments and schedules are taken care of. I would say it's a pretty flexible and in demand role (there's wedding jobs every weekend if you choose to take them).

You'll also get the satisfaction of meeting new people and keeping them feeling at ease as they navigate through their big milestone.

2. Sports Hub Venue Tour Guides

PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub

The Singapore Sports Hub is a popular destination for sports enthusiasts and tourists. As a tour guide, you can lead groups of visitors through the Sports Hub and provide interesting and informative commentary about the facilities and events.

The participants of these tour groups can be a pretty eclectic crew from grassroots leaders, committee members, volunteers, corporate members to even school groups on learning journeys and the general public.

Work schedules will be flexible depending on employee's availability and tour demands. As long as you are physically fit and can handle being on your feet for long periods at a time, this is a great way to interact with new people and educate them about Singapore's famous venue. Who knows you might even get a selfie opportunity with a star athlete while at work!

3. Online tutoring

PHOTO: Pexels

We covered online tutoring last year, since it is a flexible and convenient way to earn extra income. But if giving tuition isn't your thing, there are other options. If you have expertise in a particular subject, you can offer your services as an online tutor through platforms like Zoom or Skype. You can even advertise your services on social media, online classifieds or tutoring websites.

You don't even have to be constrained by academic topics. Websites like Udemy and Coursera welcome contributors to create their own online courses on any relevant subjects that could be relevant to your career, from digital marketing to business management.

4. Ride-hailing driver

PHOTO: Pexels

As a ride-hailing driver, you can earn extra income by offering rides to passengers through platforms like Grab or Gojek. You can choose your own working hours and earn money based on the number of trips you complete.

If you already currently own your own vehicle, this is a great way to earn extra cash to cover your car's expenses. You can also rent a car and use it for Grab. However, do keep in mind that you will need a valid driving license and a suitable vehicle.

I've known a number of friends who sign up with Tada, Gojek or Grab as a way to pick up passengers to carpool to and from work. It's definitely one of the more popular side hustles in Singapore.

5. Live streaming influencer

PHOTO: Pexels

Live streaming has become increasingly prevalent in Singapore, especially among the younger generation. Many streamers are earning a significant income from their followers through gaming platforms such as Twitch.

As a livestreaming influencer, you can earn money through sponsorships, product endorsements, and advertising revenue. Start by building a following on social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram and then monetising your content through various channels.

Not saying everyone can become the next Pewdiepie or Mr Beast, but as long as you have at least 1000 subs, you can start earning already. The most important thing when it comes to building an audience is to be authentic and make the effort to engage with your community.

Side note: Please make sure your current full-time job allows you the flexibility to pursue these freelance jobs. We don't want you to get in trouble unnecessarily. Also, it's important to choose a side hustle that aligns with your skills and interests, and that fits into your schedule and lifestyle.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.