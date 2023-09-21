5 of Singapore's worst Google-rated condos: Are they really that bad?

Before making any purchase today, anyone's first instinct would be to turn to Google for online reviews, and condos are no exception.

However, any review system is bound to have its flaws, along with a kernel of truth. When it comes to condos, things get iffy: sometimes a rude security guard, or even personal grievances with the landlord, can lead to bad reviews. This week, we looked at some more poorly rated condos, to try and determine what's going on:

*We last looked at poorly rated condos on Google (see here). but this time, we've looked at those with a substantial number of reviews, to see what's up.

1. Alexis

It's surprising to see Alexis get low ratings, as this is considered one of the better-located condos in Queenstown. It's about a seven-minute walk to Queenstown MRT (EWL), and about 10 minutes to the nexus of Anchorpoint, IKEA Alexandra, and (a little further down) Alexandra Mall.

But upon closer look at the reviews, the issue isn't about the location. The complaints tend to focus on interior elements, with allegations ranging from a poorly lit car park, to poor unit ventilation (including one complaint about lack of windows in the kitchen).

Our take here too is that the unit sizes are simply too small. The one-bedders here, for instance, can go as small as 398 sq ft. This could be related to the sense of being cramped, and affect perceptions regarding ventilation or layout. Sometimes, no amount of efficiency can make up for such a lack of square footage.

Another curious bit: these unit sizes seem to be at cross-purposes with Alexis' freehold status.

Projects with very small units are generally bought as rental assets: that makes sense, as small units keep the quantum low. But if a landlord is trying to maximise rental yield, would they also pay for freehold status? Remember that tenants won't pay them more rent for freehold, since lease status is irrelevant to tenants.

We feel some landlords will see Alexis' freehold premium as just an unnecessary expense.

One final issue here seems to be maintenance, with complaints of bare-bones/run-down facilities. We immediately knew a complaint about a jacuzzi was forthcoming, because this is one of the first facilities to get filthy or break down in any condo.

2. The Midtown Residences

We do feel a bit sorry for the residential owners, as the low ratings aren't due to their homes. Complaints are almost exclusively about the commercial portion of this development.

As we've seen in other projects, such as KAP Residences, a poor commercial tenant mix is a huge sore spot for homeowners. And while we're not going to point fingers, we can say it's a good idea to take note of developer reputations, when trying to foresee how well the commercial element will do.

All said, the commercial area is accused of having quite a few vacant spots, a lack of an atrium, and being quite limited in dining options. There is a solution to this: Hougang Mall is barely five-minutes walk from here, and you canalso cross Upper Serangoon Road to the HDB enclave there — you'll find the usual coffee shops, minimarts, etc. in these areas.

(But we're sure some residents will say this is beside the point, as it's supposed to be convenient right downstairs for them!)

Hougang MRT (NEL, CRL) is within a roughly seven-minute walk from here. Coupled with nearby amenities, Midtown Residences gets a worse rep than it deserves (online, at least). Perhaps the owners could try to reinvigorate their commercial segment somehow.

3. Changi Court

A lot of the negative reviews are related to rude security guards, but there is a major concern: multiple tenants of Indian nationality have alleged that they're singled out. We can't verify or deny the claims; but it may be worth checking out in detail.

On the flip side, there have also been complaints of security being too lax. These can all be changed if the owners look into it, so it boils down to whether there's sufficient will for collective action.

The other complaints are related to the condition of the facilities. This may be due to age, as Changi Court dates back to 1997. When we last checked, the pool was well-maintained enough, although the locker area was a bit dim and could do with new windows. Some facilities, like the sauna, also appeared to be closed.

All in all, the location of Changi Court is good, but the quality of units can vary significantly due to age. Some of the units have been newly renovated and are top-end, but it's just as possible to find one that's run-down and has been for decades (sometimes next door to each other!)

Upper Changi MRT (DTL) is right next to this condo. Coupled with the proximity to SUTD (right behind the condo) and the SIA Training Centre (a 12-minute walk), this has become popular as a rental condo for aviation workers and some students. It probably wasn't intended as such though, given the larger unit sizes and freehold status.

4. Regent Grove

The complaints here are mainly about the cost of using the facilities. Some residents feel $8 an hour is a bit much for tennis, and some have said security guards are abrasive. One reader, who rented a unit here before, says that booking facilities were inconvenient; she claims that management took a long time to get back to inquiries, and seemed "uninterested" in helping.

If the owners could see to that, Regent Grove might be a rather high-ranked condo. It's around a five-minute walk to Yew Tee MRT (NSL). This is one stop from Choa Chu Kang, where you'll find Lot One Mall. Yew Tee Point is also near the MRT station, and also has an NTUC FairPrice.

Regent Grove is also within an HDB enclave, so that brings the usual conveniences of coffee shops, provision shops, hair salons, etc. Mind you, some homeowners might consider it a drawback to be that close to the flats, as they may feel it's too built up. That one's a matter of opinion.

5. City Square Residences

We have a reader who has rented a unit here before, and some of his claims match the negative reviews. He says management tried to regulate overnight guests, and had rules about when deliveries could be made, which "contributed more to inconvenience than security". However, he disagrees that security was rude, and notes that "the guards didn't make the rules."

Regarding the location, it can be summed up in a simple question: would you like to live within a four minute-walk of Mustafa Centre?

Some people will say it's a noisy and crowded urban nightmare, with no breathing space. Others will say that's an amazing location, with the food and amenities of Little India at your doorstep; not to mention Farrer Park MRT (NEL) being within a nine-minute walk.

(Drivers, incidentally, tend to dislike this area even more than pedestrians. If you've had to drive around Little India during peak hours, or on weekends, you'll understand why.)

This is one of those love-it-or-hate-it locations; it comes down to how urbanised you are. Do keep in mind that, at 910 units, City Square Residences is not a small condo, and already has a crowd of its own. (It even has one of the most unique condo facilities in Singapore, a bowling alley).

