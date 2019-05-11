5 situations when you can (and can't) have intimacy in front of your kids

Read also

Tips: Follow your instinct-if it doesn't feel right, move your baby to the cot or bassinet next to the bed.

However, if you're not comfortable with doing the deed while your little one is in the room, go ahead and move your baby into a bassinet in a separate room before you enjoy the intimacy.

WHAT IF MY CHILD IS A TODDLER?

Imagine your child is playing in the background, completely absorbed and content in whatever he/she is doing.

Then suddenly, passions flare and you're making out. The next thing you know, clothes start coming off. Then you notice your little one looking at the pair of you.

The sight might be scary and confusing for your child, as it can look like daddy is hurting mummy.

Your little one is a learning sponge, absorbing everything he/she sees and hears. It's hard to control how your child will interpret this at such a young age.

Also, it's good to have space and keep intimacy as stress-free as possible.

Tips: If your little one is completely distracted, you and your partner could move to another room.

Alternatively, if your toddler is in a Pack N Play bassinet, you could move that into a different area that's shielded from the noise.

CAN I STILL DO IT IF MY PRESCHOOLERS CLIMBS INTO MY BED?

Sometimes kids climb into bed because of a nightmare or just want your company.