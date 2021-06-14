5 skincare TikTok accounts to follow that are super satisfying to watch

If you’re sitting in front of your laptop on your mundane and haphazardly put together work-from-home station on the sofa, just take a mental break.

We’ve found a treasure trove of mindless skincare videos on TikTok – although some of them are pretty cool and may just inspire you to get your DIY face mask on, or get your beauty shelves organised and sorted.

Here are five skincare TikTok accounts that are just so satisfying to watch. Just read on, and click on the links to open up the web version of TikTok. Nope, you don’t need to create any TikTok account to watch. Yes, we hear you – we feel too old for a TikTok account too.

1. Skincareans

https://www.tiktok.com/@skincareans/video/6973208667558595841?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_we

Indonesian skincare and makeup TikToker, Andin, goes by the handle @skincareans. If you’re into pink, rose gold, girly glitters, and super organised Asian skincare products, you’ll enjoy her feed and videos.

Andin brings her viewers along on her skincare shopping trips, and lists out (in cute, bubbly fonts) the key ingredients of the serums, tonics, exfoliators, and masks she’s currently using or trying.

2. Skincarees/h3>

https://www.tiktok.com/@skincarees/video/6962711308244471045?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web

Here’s a TikTok account by the handle of @skincarees marketing the sale of a “pore vacuum” device which supposedly promises to suck all the yellowy gunk – sebum, oil, and dirt – out of your pores. Sounds too good to be true? We think so, too. But, hey, we’re here just for the satisfying video experience and feels.

You may also find fractions laser videos – super satisfying to watch the laser imprint squares around the face.

If you get intense extraction feels, remember to give your professional facialist a text to schedule that extraction facial appointment for post-Phase 2 Heightened Alert. In case you’re thinking of doing it on your own, know this: when done wrongly, extractions can leave deep scars and pits in your skin. So, beware!

3. Skincarebbe

https://www.tiktok.com/@skincarebbe/video/6784221514750299397?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=696

While you’re on TikTok, why not get yourself educated on proper and actual skincare knowledge? There are several legitimate doctors and aestheticians on TikTok as well, and the SoCal-based esthetician Lauren is one of them.

She offers advice and calls out unhealthy social media beauty trends such as the above-mentioned pore vacuums (which may wrongly draw blood when used incorrectly), the use of retinoids, and post satisfying mask videos.

ALSO READ: Which popular skincare tools are actually worth your money?

4. Skincareily;

https://www.tiktok.com/@skincareily/video/6968471597720014085?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_we

For gratifying close-up swatch videos of different textures — oils, masks, etc. — look to Bella who goes by the handle @skincareily. Expect to see beautifully sunlit unboxing videos with Bella scraping the top layer of that jar of mask (satisfying!).

5. SLMD Skincare

https://www.tiktok.com/@slmdskincare/video/6971946490025594117?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_w

Finally, there’s the entire TikTok account created by Dr. Sandra Lee (or you might know her on YouTube as Dr. Pimple Popper). Unlike her YouTube channel’s pimple-popping footage, this TikTok account promotes her own skincare label called SLMD Skincare.

While we’re not exactly here to buy yet another bottle of skincare product, you’ll definitely enjoy her candid, casual, snappy, and bite-sized skincare information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.