5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat

People may have told you that losing weight isn’t only about cutting down your calorie intake, but also exercising regularly. But rarely are we reminded that sleeping on time and getting ample rest can prevent you from obesity.

Weight gain from sleep deprivation happens because with not enough sleep, your mental clarity is decreased, which then affects your ability to judge.

This means it is more likely for you to succumb to fatty and sugary foods or bingeing especially if you are on a diet.

In other words – suddenly, the pint of ice-cream would seem very doable in one sitting.

But shedding excess weight doesn’t have to only occur during your waking hours.

Here are five sneaky bedtime hacks to help you burn away that belly fat while you snooze:

1. SLEEP COLD

PHOTO: Pexels

Not all fat is bad. In fact, you may even want certain fats to aid you in your weight loss.

Brown fat, also known as brown adipose tissue (BAT), is a fat in your body that uses energy to acclimatise to your surroundings.

This fat can be activated by cold temperatures as an ‘internal heating jacket’ to produce more brown fat cells and burn calories, so sleeping cold may actually help you drop some kilos and make you healthier!

Having more brown fat also translates into having less white adipose tissue (WAT), called white fat.

White fat stores energy from the food you eat.

Belly fat, for example, is white fat – and the fat you most want to reduce.

Sleeping at lower temperatures converts your brown fat into white fat, which can produce good metabolic benefits over time, like better insulin sensitivity and less fatty acids and triglycerides.

2. SLEEP IN THE DARK

PHOTO: Unsplash

Of course most of us sleep in the dark, but we mean in absolute, complete darkness.

This may even mean beyond turning off the lights, like putting your curtains down to block out the lights from your windows.

This is so you can help your body produce melatonin – a sleep-promoting hormone – more efficiently, which is a process that takes place as the sun goes down.

Studies have shown that melatonin production is sensitive to light, and even slight exposure over a short time can impede its production.

This is an issue because melatonin influences your metabolism, particularly in the process of turning brown fat into white fat.

Thus, reducing light exposure from both indoors and outdoors may actually support if not benefit your weight loss regime.

3. HAVE GREEN TEA BEFORE BED

PHOTO: Pexels

You may have heard this one before, but you might not have known that you can actually drink green tea at night.

It may seem counterintuitive to drink this before sleep when it contains caffeine, but green tea may actually be more sleep-friendly than you think – and it’s definitely diet-friendly.

Green tea contains numerous compounds that can help you burn fat.