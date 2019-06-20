5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling

Every so often, you'll find a friend announcing their holiday on Instagram, turning us green with envy as we watch their feed fill up with photos and videos of their trip.

A recent survey by Picodi has revealed the travelling habits of Singaporeans, including that 38 per cent of Singaporeans go on holiday twice a year.

To delve deeper on how they afford it, here are some of the most popular ways they use to save money when travelling.

1. BUYING TICKETS IN ADVANCE

In the survey, 68 per cent of Singaporeans state that they buy tickets in advance.

PHOTO: Picodi

Airline companies sometimes release flash sales and early-bird promotions months in advance, but you have to fly within a certain period of time.

Tip: Being flexible with your travel dates will help to save you some extra pocket money for the trip. Singapore Airlines releases deals like their 'Two-To-Go' promotion in May, while Scoot has recurring 'Got-To-Go' sales.

Telegram groups, such as 'SGKiasuTravellers' and 'SG Travel Hacks' share air ticket deals daily offered by various airlines.

2. BOOKING THE STAY IN ADVANCE

Buying air tickets is the first step to securing your vacation, and at least 40 per cent of Singaporeans shared on Picodi's survey that they book their accommodation ahead of time too.

Affordable accommodations are quickly snapped up, especially during peak season, leaving you with those that are more expensive, or conversely, cheap and less desirable choices.

Tip: Expedia App has Half-Priced Fridays where you can get a 50 per cent discount on selected hotel rooms around the world, and 24-Hour Deals refreshed every midnight where you can save 40 per cent or more on accommodations.

3. BUYING LAST-MINUTE PACKAGES

Sometimes, it pays to be less kiasu, as 18 per cent of Singaporeans in the survey said that they save more money when they buy last-minute travel packages.

Tour operators would rather fill up vacant spots at a lower price than leave it empty, but you'll need a bit of smart planning and discipline to monitor flash sales.

Tip: Deals platform Fave has travel discounts that can be redeemed on the day of purchase.

4. GOING OFF THE BEATEN PATH

Overtourism for a particular destination means chances are, prices across the board will soar and entrance fees to popular attractions will increase.

The best way to know a country is by doing what the locals do, so get off the beaten path and explore hidden gems.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Do a quick search on the internet and you'll find plenty of local guides to exploring the city, like this article by KAYAK Singapore featuring the best things to do in Hanoi and Vietnam by local experts.

Tip: If you've opted to stay in Airbnb or hostels, mingling around with other guests or asking the hosts will give you insights to the best locations or eateries only known to locals.

5. TRAVELLING DURING THE LOW SEASON

Although the weather is less desirable in low season as compared to peak and shoulder seasons, it has its perks too.

Hotel room in Japan priced at $67 on Agoda during low season in July.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Agoda

Hotel room in Japan priced at $131 on Agoda high season in August.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Agoda

Air ticket prices and hotel rates during the low season are significantly cheaper, so you'll get to avoid busloads of tourists and enjoy the city without having to hustle through the crowd. Shopping can get exciting as they may be clearing out past season items at low prices.

