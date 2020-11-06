5 smart ways to save even more during the Lazada 11.11 shopping festival

The year is finally coming to an end and we all know what the year-end period means — sales galore.

One of the biggest shopping festivals falls on Nov 11, otherwise known as Singles' Day. This also happens to be when Lazada's biggest one day sale in the year takes place.

And because everyone likes scoring great deals and saving moolah, this is the best day to go shopping on Lazada.

Well, you can certainly expect to find low prices on a wide range of items, everything from the latest gadgets to home decor items. After all, that's what a sale is all about.

But here's a secret: with a little effort and the right know-how, you can save even more money at this year's edition of Lazada 11.11 shopping festival.

And you don't need to wait till Nov 11, you can start enjoying great deals now.

1. Start loading your cart with deals during the presale period

Shop smart and lock in great deals even before 11.11 rolls around.



From now till Nov 10, you can go to the Presale section and find a host of items at specially discounted prices. If you see something you like, pay a deposit to secure the item. And on Nov 11, pay up the rest, and the items will be on their way to you. Do note that you can only access the Presale section via the Lazada app.

This way you won't have to worry that the item you're eyeing goes out of stock just because your fingers weren't quick enough, and you can fully concentrate on snagging the other items on your list.

Click here for Lazada's 11.11 Presale items.

2. Gather your friends to slash prices

This is when it pays to have a long list of friends; enlist them all to help you get really good prices.

All they need to do is click on the Slash It button, and engage enough friends, you can even walk off with some items for $0. Some deals you'll want to snag are the Dyson cool tower fan that can be slashed from $499 to $299 and the GTGAMEZ gaming chair, which can be yours for just $31.90 (U.P. 169.90) with the right number of slashes.

You will have to hurry though as there are a limited number of each item available daily. But the good news is that there are new Slash It deals available daily at 9am — until Nov 10 that is.

Click here to access all Slash It deals.

3. Hunt down delicious deals

What's the other thing that everyone likes other than shopping? Food, of course, and Lazada hasn't left that out of the equation.

Selected food outlets, such as Llaollao, Kripsy Kreme and Baskin Robbins, are offering their items at special prices within the Lazada app. Think 40 per cent off frozen yoghurt tubs and ice cream pints at $11.11.

You will also find special Stamp Hunt QR codes at the physical locations of the stores when you redeem the food deals you have purchased. And when you find and scan three of these QR codes, you'll be rewarded with a $12 voucher that you can use on Nov 11.

Learn more about the 11.11 Eat-ravaganza Stamp Hunt here.

4. Collect stackable vouchers to get greater savings

PHOTO: Lazada

Enjoy even more discounts on your shopping cart with the many available vouchers within Lazada.

Collect store vouchers to get additional discounts on items in your cart. You can further apply Lazada vouchers and stack on bank vouchers for maximum savings. Just remember to meet the minimum spending as stated on each voucher.

How to get these vouchers? Tune in to the radio, play the Happy Bounce game or simply use your LazCoins to redeem vouchers. You can also watch the GUESS IT gameshow on Nov 10 on the Lazada app, where various MediaCorp DJs will be on air and giving away $5,000 worth of vouchers from 7 – 8.30pm and 10 – 11.30pm. The more vouchers you collect, the greater the amount you will save!

Learn more about the various Lazada vouchers and how to apply them here.

5. Take advantage of sea freight shipping for your bulky Taobao items

Some of the furniture options available on Lazada X Taobao: Luxury sofa and cabinet bookcase

We all know that Taobao is one of the cheapest places to get a wide variety of items. However, shipping can be quite pricey, especially if you are buying large items like furniture.

Taobao on Lazada now offers an ocean freight shipping option, so you can shop till your heart's content without worrying about exorbitant shipping rates.

This is particularly useful if you are looking to spruce up your home with new furniture, given the wide selection available on Taobao.

If you are looking for something in particular and can't seem to find it, try the new search in Chinese option that will help you hone in on the item you need.

Learn more about Lazada X Taobao Ocean Freight here.

With low prices, exclusive promotions and vouchers that will let you enjoy greater savings, wait no longer and start gathering the best deals available during the Lazada 11.11 shopping festival from now till Nov 11.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Lazada.

