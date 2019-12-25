5 space-saving ways to organise your gift wrap supplies

With Christmas just round the corner, it's time to get out the wrapping paper and gift tags again.
Since present-wrapping tends to be a last-minute activity for most of us, it's often a mad scramble to find the supplies when we need them.
Here, we share five ways to store them so they take up very little space, but are always within reach.
TUCK THEM OUT OF SIGHT WITH A GARMENT BAG
If you have several rolls of wrapping paper and nowhere to store them, consider lining them up in an unused garment bag, with a hanger so you can simply hang up everything in a cupboard. Clear bags are the best for instant visibility.
MAKE USE OF VERTICAL SPACE WITH A HANGING SHOE ORGANISER
If you're after an affordable and easy DIY option, consider hanging shoe organisers. These can be purchased at most homeware stores.
Cut out the bottom of the second and third rows from below, so you can pass the wrapping paper rolls through and let them rest in the pockets of the last row.
This option lets you organise the wrapping paper by colour or type, while the top rows can hold various supplies like washi tape, scissors, or markers.
STORE THEM IN THE IKEA VARIERA PLASTIC BAG DISPENSER
While the VARIERA holder was originally designed to dispense plastic bags, homeowners all over the world have found it useful for several other things - including storing wrapping paper.
The dispenser can be easily mounted onto the inside of a cabinet or near your desk for easy access.
POP THEM IN A PRETTY BASKET
If you have space under your desk and need to reach for wrapping supplies often, an attractive basket is a great go-to option. It also makes it easy to move around, so you can take it to the living room for a family gift-wrapping activity.
CREATE A SUPPLIES STATION WITH WIRE BASKETS
Wire baskets can be mounted just about anywhere, but are particularly handy when you want to utilise vertical space on the inside of a cabinet door.
You can use it to store wrapping paper, rolls of ribbon, or add canisters to hold pens and markers. For a finishing touch, add a magnetic strip so you can easily attach objects like scissors or other stationery.